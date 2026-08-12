Ahead of its official debut in today's Made By Google event, preorders for the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold are now open. The manufacturer is the latest to launch a new foldable following Samsung's Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, so competition is seriously heating up in the space. I've rounded up all of the best preorder deals if Google's offering has tempted you to lock in an order before launch on August 20.

We've already spent a few hours with the device for our Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold hands-on, and while it may not be a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model, it does make some tweaks that improve upon the already solid foldable.

Most notably, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is thinner and lighter, with a larger 6.5-inch Super Actual display, slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chip, and a new HiLight feature — a set of LEDs on the back that work as a Gemini interface and notification option for important callers. Expect the same impressive camera array and emphasis on AI features.

Priced at $1,899 / £1,799, it's $100 / £50 more expensive than the previous model, mostly due to increases in the cost of components rather than any significant hardware upgrades — outside of the G6 chip. That's why I'm here to help you find the best deal on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, as it's important to really make back that difference.

I'll keep an eye on all of the major retailers and networks right here for the rest of the week to bring you more of the best Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold preorder deals as and when they go live. If you think you're more interested in the traditional devices, we've gathered up all the best Google Pixel 11 preorder deals as well.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold - US preorders

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus a free Google Pixel Watch 5

Unsurprisingly, the official Google Store is offering one of the better preorder deals for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. As well as a saving of up to $1,000 when you trade in, you can also get the brand-new Google Pixel Watch 5 for free with the handset, or $350 in store credit. Six months of Google AI Pro is also included. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: get a $250 trade-in bonus + a $350 Amazon gift card

If you trade in when buying the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Amazon, you'll get an extra $250 bonus. On top of that, the retailer is throwing in a free $350 Amazon gift card to spend on anything else across the store. Alternatively, you can choose to bundle the phone with the new Pixel Watch 5 for the same price. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in + get a $350 Best Buy gift card

There's a strong trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 available on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Best Buy. You can also get a free $350 Best Buy gift card with your order, which is enough to cover most of the cost of the new Pixel Watch 5, score yourself some earbuds, or other accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: from $52.77 a month

Verizon doesn't appear to have a specific deal listed for the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold just yet, so I'll be keeping an eye on this one to see if something is added soon. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: from $52.78 a month

T-Mobile is just as exciting as Verizon when it comes to a preorder deal on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. I can only see savings of up to $500 advertised with a trade-in. Much better deals can be found on the other devices, including the opportunity to get them for free with a new line. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold - UK preorders

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: up to £850 off with a trade-in and £80 off the Pixel Watch 5

The headline preorder deal on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at the Google Store includes savings of up to £850 with a trade-in, plus a £80 discount on the new Pixel Watch 5. You can also score six months of Google AI Pro and three months of YouTube Premium for free if you're a new user. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: save up to £1,525 with an eligible trade-in + a free Fitbit Air

The introductory preorder deal for the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at O2 offers savings of up to £1,525 when you trade in an eligible device. What separates the network from others, though, is the fact that you can get a free Fitbit Air alongside the latest foldable until September 2. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: save up to £1,248 with a trade-in and get Pixel Buds Pro 2 for £1

That huge figure of total potential savings on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at EE is made up of a trade-in discount of up to £528, a saving of £22 per month on the 128GB Essentials plan, and the opportunity to claim a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just £1. All of this is available when you sign up for a 48-month contract. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: save up to £1,948 with a trade-in

This savings figure on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Vodafone is from a combination of the handset and plan when you trade in. You can also make use of the Vodafone Xchange service to swap to a new Google Pixel phone every year when you're on a 24-month plan with no early upgrade fee. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: from £44 per month + £24 upfront, with up to £300 off with a trade-in

Sky Mobile is offering savings of up to £937 when you preorder the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Prices for the handset start at £44 per month on a 48-month contract, plus a £24 upfront fee. SIM plans then start at £12 per month. You can also get a bonus saving of up to £300 when you trade in, and save £180 on the new Google Pixel Watch 5 if you bundle it with the new foldable. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: trade in and save up to £1,778

The total savings on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Three come from a combination of discounts on the device, airtime plan, and trade-in rebate. Upfront costs start at £60, and £30.11 per month for unlimited calls, texts, and data. Lastly, three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Google AI Pro are included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: from £66.99 a month

The best deals on the new Pixel 11 range at Tesco Mobile are available on the standard Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro XL, so the offers of the Fold are fairly quiet. The handset is available from £66.99 per month with 3GB of data, with three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Google AI Pro included for free. Read more Read less ▼