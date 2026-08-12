Google Pixel fans, take note. Preorders for the latest Google Pixel 11 series are now live at the official Google Store and other retailers, with three (four, if you count the Fold) new devices now up for grabs.

As an overview, the new range starts with the standard Google Pixel 11 for $899 / £879. Then, you have the mid-range Pixel 11 Pro for $1,099 / £1,079, the up-sized Pixel 11 Pro XL for $1,299 / £1,279, and the high-end Pixel 11 Pro Fold for $1,899 / £1,799. Just down below, you can see where to preorder the three non-foldable devices in both the US and UK - for the Fold, check out our separate page here.

As expected, there are quite a few excellent preorder deals to entice potential upgraders. Over in the US, trade-in rebates are reaching up to $1,100 off, which is enough to cover the entire cost of the Pixel 11 Pro. Meanwhile, UK readers can get up to £970 off with a trade-in and new contract, which is one of the bigger discounts I've seen in recent months.

To read more about these devices, scroll down to see a short overview of the new range. Alternatively, head on over to our Pixel 11 hands-on or Pixel 11 Pro Fold hands-on pages to see our initial thoughts, plus

Google Pixel 11 preorders in the US

Google Pixel 11 series: get a device included with an eligible plan at T-Mobile

As expected, T-Mobile has a flexible array of deals for its opening promotion on the Pixel 11 series. Depending on the plan, it's entirely possible to get a device included with a new line or upgrade right now. According to the T&Cs, you can get a Pixel 11 included without a trade-in with a new line on the Essentials plan, which is a good option for those on a tighter budget. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,100 off with a trade-in and new line on the mid-tier Experience More plan, or up to $1,300 off with a trade-in on the Experience Beyond plan. That's enough to cover the cost of a Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, respectively. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in, or plan and phone for $45/mo at Verizon

Verizon's opening Google Pixel 11 deals lean heavily on the carrier's new 'Simplicity Plus' plan, which lets you bundle a Pixel 11 Pro with an unlimited data plan for just $45/mo without a trade-in. Alternatively, you can trade in for an excellent discount of up to $1,100 with a new line on one of the carrier's older myPlan unlimited plans. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a new Google Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE as bonus gifts if you take out a service line for these accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro: get a device for $0 with any trade-in and a new line at AT&T

My favorite opening Pixel 11 deal at AT&T has to be the carrier's preorder promo on the Pixel 11 Pro. Right now, you can trade-in any Google Pixel phone in any condition to be eligible for a discount of up to $1,100. That's essentially a Pixel 11 Pro for $0 - although, you will obviously still need a new unlimited data plan to be eligible for a discount. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: up to $600 off with a trade-in, or up to $1,339 back with a plan at Google

Google has a few decent options if you're looking for a new device today. First up, you can trade-in for a rebate of up to $600 - which isn't bad for unlocked devices. Alternatively, you could consider a new line on Google's Fi prepaid carrier, which will entitle you to a massive $1,339 rebate if you stick with a line for the duration of 24 months. As a side bonus, you can also get 250 off the new Google Pixel Watch 5 or $200 in Google Store credit with the Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: $300 off with a new line

While you're here, you could also consider T-Mobile's excellent opening promotion on the brand new Google Pixel Watch 5. Right now, the carrier is offering a healthy $300 discount when you pair up a cellular device with a new line on the Watch Plus plan. That's a discount that's big enough to get the Pixel Watch 5 for as little as $5.55/mo over the duration of 36 months. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 preorders in the UK

Google Pixel 11 series: up to £850 off with an eligible trade-in at Google UK

I'm pretty fond of Google's opening trade-in rebate on the Pixel 11 series as it's a strong offer for an unlocked device specifically. The maximum rebate is £850 right now, which is boosted massively by a £400 preorder bonus. Nothing fancy, but a good discount nonetheless if you're looking for a cheaper unlocked device right out of the gates. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: save up to £1,634 with a trade and plan at Three

The biggest discount I've seen so far in the UK for Pixel 11 preorders is this deal at Three on the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The carrier is currently offering a bonus trade-in rebate of up to £950, a £144 discount on your device, and a £540 discount on your plan itself. That combines to just over £1,634 in savings, but you'll have to pay £50 upfront and just over £30 per month over the duration of 36 months. Read more Read less ▼

What's new with the Pixel 11?

The Pixel 11's new 'Hibiscus' color option (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Tensor G6 chipset with 12GB of RAM

Upgraded 48MP camera on the Pixel 11

New 'HiLight' LED notifications on the Pro

Google’s Pixel 11 lineup is more of a refinement than a reinvention, polishing up a familiar formula rather than completely switching it up. All three models get the new Tensor G6 chip, built on a 2nm process, with a faster processor and more efficient AI-focused TPU designed to improve responsiveness and reduce battery drain during AI tasks. They also all start with 12GB of RAM. The standard Pixel 11 gets a larger 48MP main camera sensor, a 40% thinner camera bar, and new colours including the striking Hibiscus, while retaining its compact 6.3-inch size.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL bring the more substantial upgrades, with brighter, higher-resolution displays, more premium finishes, improved camera hardware and a new main sensor aimed at better low-light photography. Their camera systems include 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto cameras, with zoom extending to an ambitious 120x, assisted by AI processing. The Pro XL is essentially the same experience as the Pro but with a larger 6.8-inch display and bigger battery. The Pro models' standout new feature is HiLight, an LED array around the flash that can glow in different colours - for example, indicating when Gemini is listening or identifying calls from specific contacts even when the phone is face-down.

Overall, the Pixel 11 range seems to be about polishing Google's existing formula rather than changing it: better efficiency and AI performance, refined cameras and displays, slimmer hardware and more interesting colours. Of the three, the Pixel 11 Pro looks like the sweet spot, combining the best features in a relatively compact 6.3-inch phone. HiLight is arguably the most genuinely new idea, although its usefulness will depend on whether Google expands what it can do.