For an ultra-light laptop for the commute, the Asus Zenbook A14 is worth a look - and not just because it boasts a genuine all-day battery life that outstrips almost all its rivals (we clocked it at over 28 hours in tests).

Right now, the Asus Zenbook A14 is down to $700 (was $1000) at Best Buy. That's a big $300 price cut on one of the lightest Copilot+ laptops around, with an OLED screen and specs suitable for day-to-day tasks.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ASUS Zenbook A14 if...

You want an ultralight laptop with strong battery life, you mainly do browsing, office work, and streaming, or a vibrant OLED display matters more to you than raw power.

❌ Skip the ASUS Zenbook A14 if...

You need a dedicated GPU for gaming or GPU-heavy creative work, you rely on x86-only software (this runs Windows on Arm), or you want RAM you can upgrade later — it's soldered.

Save $300 ASUS Zenbook A14: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Snapdragon X Plus | 16GB LPDDR5X | 512GB SSD 14in 2K OLED display, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, up to 32 hours battery life, Copilot+ PC. We rated this laptop 4 stars after testing, and if you want a good back-to-school or work laptop with a long battery life, this ticks all the boxes.

Why we recommend it

One of the highlights when we reviewed the Zenbook A14 was just how thin and light it was - so for traveling across campus or commuting to work, it's absolutely ideal. We awarded it 4 stars in our review, and praised the thin design, the premium feel of the keyboard, and a capable all-round performance.

The OLED screen is ok - it's a nice bump compared to your standard displays, and we said "colors are rendered well enough to enjoy all kinds of content." However, it's not as bright as some laptops we've used.

Perhaps the best aspect of the Zenbook A14 is the all-day battery life. Thanks to the Snapdragon processor, it's rated for 32 hours. And in our own tests, it lasted over 28 hours before needing to be recharged.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $699.99, this is $300 off the $999.99 list price — a genuine 30% cut rather than retailer anchoring, since Best Buy has consistently listed this configuration around the $999 mark. That puts the price well below where most 2K OLED Copilot+ laptops currently sell. Even on Amazon, the same configuration is selling for $800.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This configuration uses the entry-level Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chip, and independent reviews of that chip found it a passable performer for everyday tasks but not for heavier workloads. The Snapdragon X Elite configuration performs noticeably better here. RAM is soldered at 16GB with no upgrade path, and the integrated Adreno graphics aren't built for gaming.