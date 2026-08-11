Getting ready to head back to school or college? No doubt you've got a shopping list of essentials you need to check off before the semester starts. A good laptop, a decent pair of headphones, or even a new iPad are all great buys.

Of course, such tech comes with a significant outlay, which is why I've been scanning through all the top retailers to find the best discounts this week. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon all have 'back-to-school' sales ongoing right now, but with thousands of items on sale, it can be tricky to find the true bargains.

Below, you'll find sections for laptops, headphones, appliances, and other tech. I've focused on college students here (who tend to need the most tech), but there are a few great options here for younger kids too. A Chromebook, for example, is a fantastic low-cost laptop for kids just starting out.

Alongside a selection of this week's best deals, I've also included an overview of today's sales at the relevant retailers, including links. See these below.

Back-to-school laptop deals

HP 14" Chromebook: was $399 now $219 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB HP's range of cheap Chromebooks has always been a good option if you're on a small budget. As a Chromebook, you don't need much to get smooth performance, and this 14-inch model is worth checking out if you just want the basics for studying, emails, or streaming. Despite not being a high-end laptop by any means, this is a relatively portable option with plenty of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus: was $629 now $379 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Lenovo Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit miserly for the price, but battery life is solid at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $999 now $549.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB If you want a cheap Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Dell 15 Laptop is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential, speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 at Apple Australia Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but students can get it cheaper again thanks to Apple's education discount. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $600, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.99. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Nitro V Slim 16: was $1,379 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: Intel Core 7 Series 2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a high-end gaming laptop, then one of the best options I've seen at Best Buy is this RTX 5070-equipped Acer Nitro V. You usually don't see laptops with such a powerful graphics card at this price point, although you do sacrifice a bigger storage drive and RAM to squeeze such a component in here. Still, in terms of bang for the buck, this is a very strong contender. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 15 gaming laptop: was $2,289.99 now $1,639.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 7-240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB It's always worth keeping an eye on the official Dell Store for deals on Alienware gaming laptops. Right now, my favorite listing is on this Alienware 15, which is the brand's new entry-level model. It's still a premium laptop, however, and this spec features an RTX 5060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a decent Core 7 chipset, so it's certainly not lacking in terms of performance. Read more Read less ▼

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,299 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 270

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Looking for a lightweight laptop that can still provide excellent gaming performance? The Asus Zephyrus G14 is an outstanding candidate. At 14-inches, it's a little smaller than most gaming laptops, but it features a stunning high-end design and 120Hz OLED display. Even though this configuration only features an RTX 5060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, it's a very versatile machine that's worth checking out if you want a do-it-all laptop for college. Read more Read less ▼

Back-to-school headphone deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $149.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's back-to-school sale also has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $149.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $189.99, which is the best deal I've seen on these buds in well over a month. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a new comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $229 at Amazon The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a mid-range price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life in a surprisingly affordable package. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $449 now $369 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones have remained available at this price since Prime Day in June, so it's effectively the new standard price for this model. These offer a clear step up in audio compared to other premium cans, with superbly detailed and energetic sound and the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. Just be aware that I have seen them for $20 less than this before. Still, in our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so the fact that you can get them for even less makes them hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality as well as the amazing ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The second-generation version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation — so good, in fact, that we awarded them the full five stars in our review. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert. Read more Read less ▼

Back-to-school appliance deals

Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $99.94 at Amazon We haven't tested this particular model, but we highly rate Ninja as a brand if you're looking for value for the money. This Single Serve coffee maker from the well-known brand is great for both hot and cold beverages and shouldn't take up too much space on your kitchen countertop. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Navigator is one of Shark's cheaper vacuums, but it's great value if you just want something reliable that will yield great results. The lift-away mechanism here means you can easily detach the handle from the base for difficult-to-reach high places. Perfect for both carpets and hard floors, the Navigator also features a HEPA filter and a handy brush attachment for pet hair. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. With $40 off, today's deal is decent - although we're still $10 off the record low from Black Friday late last year. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO2: was $69.99 now $58.49 at Amazon The Oral-B iO2 works great as a starter electric toothbrush thanks to its modest price point. It offers three brushing modes, including Super Sensitive, Gentle Clean, and Daily Clean, and a timer that lets you know when you've finished brushing your teeth for the recommended two minutes. It comes with a charger and carrying case, too. Be sure to check the "Apply $3.50 coupon" box underneath the list price to get the full discount. Read more Read less ▼

Back-to-school other tech

Google Pixel 10a: was $499 now $424 at Amazon If you're looking for a decent phone on a budget, then the Google Pixel 10a is a great place to start. Today's price cut at Amazon brings it to within $25 of the lowest price I've seen, and there's no doubt you're getting a lot of phone for the money here. The Pixel 10a features the same chipset as the higher-end Pixel 10 with all the latest AI tricks, plus an impressive 30 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in or $200 off without

Samsung's offer on its new Flip and Fold range include trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 for the Fold 8 and up to $400 for the Flip 8 — that's $200 less than the preorder phase. Still, if you don't have a phone to hand over, you can still get a flat $200 in Samsung credit when buying the Fold 8 or $100 with the Flip 8. There are also bundle discounts of up to 15% when buying other accessories at the same time. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or $200 off without

Samsung's offer on its new Flip and Fold range includes trade-in rebates of up to $1,200 for the Fold 8 and up to $600 for the Flip 8. Don't have a phone to hand over? You can get a flat $200 in Samsung credit when buying the Fold 8 or $150 with the Flip 8. There are also bundle discounts of up to 15% when buying other accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $219 at Best Buy Best Buy has a $30 discount on the already affordable Apple Watch SE 3, making it an excellent bargain at just $219. While the Apple Watch Series 11 currently holds the title of the best smartwatch for most people, the SE 3 is still packed with features, including activity, heart rate, and sleep tracking, plus an impressive 18 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: included with a new cellular line at T-Mobile

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is available to preorder at T-Mobile, and the carrier already has an excellent opening deal. Right now, you can get up to $440 off when you bundle together a device with a new Watch Plan Plus line at the carrier — a discount that's conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the standard 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 9. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was £39.99 now £21.99 at Best Buy The Blink Mini 2K+ is the ideal camera for keeping an eye on all kinds of things around your home. With crisp 2k video resolution, 4x zoom, and a built-in LED spotlight, it's surprisingly well featured for the money. With a Blink Video Doorbell, you can also use it as a plug-in chime while at all times, you can get notifications when someone walks by, assuming you have a Blink subscription plan. Read more Read less ▼

AT&T customers: save $420 when you bundle phone and internet

Moving out of home? If you're going to be looking for a great option for internet for your new place, then check out this promotion at AT&T. Existing phone customers can currently save an impressive $420 if they bundle together their phone line with one of the carrier's Fiber Home Internet packages. There are also additional discounts for new internet lines right now, including a $200 reward card when you sign up for eligible plans today. Read more Read less ▼