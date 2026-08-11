Privacy giant Proton may be building a web browser — but its community turns cold

Proton is seeking a software engineer to help build a "privacy-first browser"

News that it may be based on Google's Chromium disappoints some users

Early community reaction has been surprisingly hostile overall

For many users, the quest to cut Google out of your digital life starts with switching to privacy-first alternatives. Swiss tech firm Proton, famous for its secure email platform and one of the best VPN services on the market, has been leading that charge. Now, it looks like the company might be preparing to take aim at Google Chrome.

According to a newly discovered job listing — first reported by TechCentral.ie — Proton is actively recruiting a software engineer to help build a web browser. The application explicitly mentions joining a "browser product team" based in Geneva or Zurich.

While a dedicated browser might seem like a natural next step for Proton's expanding security-first ecosystem, the initial reaction from its most loyal users has been largely negative.

TechRadar approached Proton for comments, but the company declined to comment.

A Chromium fork or an exploratory project?

The job spec leaves little doubt about the technical foundations of the project. Proton is seeking candidates with "hands-on experience building or maintaining a Chromium-based browser."

The successful engineer will be tasked with implementing "anti-fingerprinting measures, content blocking, or reducing telemetry and third-party dependencies." They will also collaborate to build a "privacy-first internet browser used by millions around the world" across macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Despite these concrete details, it's important not to exaggerate the evidence. Much like when Proton Mail landed on desktop, complex software development takes time.

A single job listing indicates that Proton is experimenting with a browser, but the project could easily remain an internal test for years, or be scrapped altogether before seeing the light of day.

The evidence suggests the company is only just exploring the concept, in fact, with no official plans to ship a finished product anytime soon. So, if you're eager to ditch Google browsing for a secure alternative made by Proton specifically, you might need to wait.

Why are Proton users unhappy?

Usually, the announcement of a new privacy tool is met with excitement, but the response on Reddit has been decidedly hostile.

The backlash stems from two main issues: the choice of browser engine and the company's current product roadmap.

First, privacy-conscious users are frustrated by the reliance on Chromium, the open-source codebase maintained by Google.

As one user pointed out, releasing another Chromium-based browser is "indirectly driving us deeper into a monopoly."

Many fans argued that Proton should instead build a Firefox fork or focus its resources on Ladybird, an independent browser project that Proton already officially sponsors.

Second, users feel that Proton is spreading its development resources too thin. Following the recent launch of a full Proton workspace and privacy-first AI chatbot (Lumo), the product ecosystem is growing rapidly.

So, instead of building a web browser from scratch, the community is begging the company to fix existing bugs and deliver long-promised features to its current lineup.

"Proton needs to stop spreading resources and concentrate on core services," wrote one frustrated user. Another added: "How about a good working calendar?"

Whether Proton pushes forward with its Chromium browser or listens to its community's pleas for app updates remains to be seen. For now, the company is keeping its cards close to its chest.

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