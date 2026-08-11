Microsoft Teams will now let you really show off how good you are at your job — but it might make your co-workers cringe

Microsoft Teams is bringing badges to your profile card

Badges will include a user's particular awards and certifications

Microsoft says this will make the experience more consistent across Teams and Outlook

If you're really looking to show off your skills at work, then Microsoft Teams might have the perfect answer for you - however it might not be for everyone.

The online collaboration platform has announced it is working on bringing "Badges" to your Microsoft Teams profile card, allowing users to display all their achievements to anyone who cares to look.

The addition will show Awards and Certifications on a user's profile card, where they will show up as badges, giving you an easy way to show off exactly what you can do.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Badge of honor

"You can now see Awards and Certifications as badges on a user’s profile card, bringing a more consistent experience across Teams and Outlook," a Microsoft 365 roadmap post outlining the feature explained.

The feature is listed as being "in development" right now, with an expected release date of September 2026. Upon release, it will be available to users across Windows and Mac around the world.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Badges have been available to Microsoft 365 users since 2023, designed as a way for users to display their expertise and qualifications (see above example) on specific cards.

The cards are currently available in several programs, including Outlook and the Copilot app, with their expansion to Teams clearly part of Microsoft's push to make the platform more informative.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This includes a recent upgrade to block bad bots with "smarter protection" which will let humans check all participants in a call are who they say they are, including bots in a call lobby, much like a nightclub bouncer.

Microsoft Teams is also working on a feature which will automatically update a user's work location when they connect to an office Wi-Fi network - hopefully meaning less confusion about where workers actually are situated, but bad news for those looking for a quiet day in the office tucked into a corner.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.