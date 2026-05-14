Xbox Insiders can now test new console features

They include a new boot-up experience, tiered Gamerscore badges, and new library filtering

The tiered Gamescore badge feature was previously requested by fans

Xbox has announced new console changes that Xbox Insiders can test today, including newly introduced tiered Gamerscore badges that were highly requested by fans.

As detailed in a new Xbox Wire post, these new additions were "shaped directly by player feedback," bringing "even more ways to personalize and shape your experience," and will roll out to more Insiders over time, with the full release arriving for the broader player base later.

The first of the updates is a fresh boot-up experience, which adds a new animation and sound featuring the new Xbox logo with the company's signature green.

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"You’ll see and hear the update when you power on your console, bringing a refreshed look and feel from the moment you jump in," the post reads.

Next is the new tiered Gamerscore badges, which were highly requested by players in the past. Players will now earn these tiered badges that reflect their lifetime Gamerscore, as shown below, "giving you a fresh way to showcase your journey on Xbox." They'll appear on player profiles and in the Guide, making it easier to see achievement history at a glance.

As each player's total Gamerscore grows, their badge will evolve, "reflecting every milestone along the way."

(Image credit: Xbox Wire)

"Holy crap! They are doing it! Tiered Gamerscore badges are coming to Xbox profiles!" said one player on X/Twitter after previously requesting the update back in March.

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who was appointed the new gaming head in January following Phil Spencer's retirement, responded with a simple "heard you!"

Finally, new filters have been added to the game library to help players separate games they own from those shared with them, and identify installed titles they no longer have access to.

"Whether you’re switching devices or jumping between consoles, it’s now clearer what’s in your library and what’s actually playable," Xbox said.

The Xbox CEO has been making steady changes over the past few months after committing to return to the "spirit" of the gaming brand earlier this year.

"The spirit of 'Return to Xbox' is about returning to the spirit that the team was founded on," Sharma said at the time. "It's that spirit of surprise, it's the spirit of building something nobody else was willing to try."

Most recently, Sharma announced that Xbox will ditch its integration of Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, and the company has also cut Game Pass Ultimate from $29.99 to $22.99 per month.