Call of Duty games coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one lasted all of two releases as Microsoft announces big changes and a welcome price cut

News
By published

The service is still more expensive than this time last year

A soldier in heavy body armor defuses a yellow bomb
(Image credit: Activision)
  • Xbox Game is about to get cheaper and change a little
  • Game Pass Ultimate will drop to $22.99 a month, while PC Game Pass cost $13.99
  • This comes after Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said the service had "become too expensive" in a leaked memo

Xbox has announced that it is cutting the price of its Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass services, and that it will no longer offer new Call of Duty games at launch.

As detailed in a brief Xbox Wire blog post, Game Pass Ultimate will drop from $29.99 to $22.99 a month, while PC Game Pass will now cost $13.99 rather than $16.49.

New Call of Duty games will also only become available "about a year" after they release. Call of Duty titles which are already on the service, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and its follow-up Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, will continue to be accessible.

Article continues below