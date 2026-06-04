A Nintendo Direct will reportedly air the week of June 8

Reliable insider Nate the Hate claims it will air the week after Summer Games Fest

A release date for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and The Duskbloods has yet to be announced

The next major Nintendo Direct showcase will reportedly air next week, according to reliable industry leaker Nate the Hate.

In a new YouTube video, Nate the Hate addressed fan expectations for a new Direct soon and claimed that it will be broadcast the week after Summer Games Fest (via VGC).

"We are in the month of June and expectations are there will be a Direct in the near future," the industry insider said. "Do these claims have merit? When will Nintendo begin to discuss their 2026 plans with us after Star Fox and Rhythm Heaven and Splatoon Raiders? What does the rest of 2026 look like from Nintendo?

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"We’ll be getting that answer very soon, as from what I have heard, the Nintendo Direct will take place next week, the second week of June."

When asked by his co-host, Modern Vintage Gamer: "Just to be clear, that is the week of the 8th?" Nate the Hate replied, "Yes. So very near, we will have that Nintendo Direct."

If true, the Direct would be the first major presentation in nine months, excluding dedicated broadcasts like Indie Worlds and Partner Showcases.

As the YouTuber put it, Nintendo has yet to announce the release date for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, and FromSoftware has been pretty quiet about its Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, since it was announced last year.

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Elden Ring Tarnished Edition was also announced for Switch 2, but was delayed in October last year to 2026, so we still have that to look forward to. A summer Direct would be the perfect time to share new details.

Nate also noted that "We have to find out about that Ocarina of Time remake. Get a first look at it, see the ambition and scope of the project," if the rumors prove true, as well as see what other third-party studios are up to for the rest of the year.

In terms of first-party titles, Nintendo is releasing Star Fox on June 25 and Splatoon Raiders on July 23, so a Direct sharing new trailers for both could be in the cards.

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