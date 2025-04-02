While we wait for a Bloodborne remake or sequel, FromSoftware just announced The Duskbloods, a brand new Switch 2 exclusive

By published

It's launching in 2026

The Duskbloods
(Image credit: FromSoftware)
  • FromSoftware has revealed its new game, The Duskbloods, at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
  • The Duskbloods is a new multiplayer game that looks like a mix between Bloodborne and Elden Ring
  • The game is launching exclusively on the Switch 2 in 2026

FromSoftware has unveiled its next major title The Duskbloods and it's launching exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

The surprise announcement comes from today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct alongside a lengthy gameplay trailer, which almost had me thinking it was a Bloodborne sequel

It's a new multiplayer role-playing game (RPG), and from the footage, it looks like a cross between Bloodborne and Elden Ring, with a Victorian gothic style blended with fantasy, with gruesome monsters and grand locations to encounter.

The Duskbloods is currently only confirmed for the Switch 2, but it's hard to imagine the FromSoftware title not also getting a PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC release, post-launch.

Nintendo also confirmed that a Creator's Voice article from The Duskblood's director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, will be published on the official Nintendo website on April 4, which should hopefully offer more details.

During the exciting broadcast, we also received confirmation that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, but unfortunately, pricing and preorder details still have yet to be revealed.

It was also announced that Elden Ring will be coming to the console this year, alongside a number of other popular titles like Split Fiction, Hogwarts Legacy, and Street Fighter 6.

