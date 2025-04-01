Two Nintendo Treehouse streams will air this week and feature hands-on gameplay of Switch 2 titles

News
By published

Three Nintendo broadcasts in one week!

Nintendo Treehouse
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo announces two Treehouse presentations for this week
  • The first will air on April 3 and the second on April 4
  • Both broadcasts will feature "hands-on gameplay of Nintendo Switch 2 games"

Nintendo has announced that it will be airing two Treehouse presentations later this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.

The first broadcast will air on April 3 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.

We don't know how long each presentation will be, but Nintendo did say that both will feature "hands-on gameplay of Nintendo Switch 2 games".

Like previous Treehouse broadcasts, we can expect game developers and possibly even notable Nintendo employees to be in attendance, playing and discussing some of the games that will be featured.

Both Treehouse presentations will air after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase, which is scheduled to take place on April 2 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2AM BST.

We're expecting a brand new look at the hardware, learn pricing and preorder details, as well as be treated to unannounced Switch 2 games.

The new Mario Kart game, which was unveiled at the same time as the console, is likely to make an appearance, but there are also rumors of a Super Mario Odyssey sequel, with some fans speculating a new The Legend of Zelda reveal.

Any games announced during the Direct Showcase will hopefully be featured during the Treehouse presentations later in the week, offering a deeper look at the console's launch titles.

Nintendo has already confirmed that the Switch 2 will feature backwards compatibility, so we may learn if these games will be playable on the original Switch, as well.

Demi Williams

