The next Nintendo Direct will highlight the Switch 2's next big game, Donkey Kong Bananza – here’s when you can watch it
The game launches next month
- The next Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for June 18
- The June showcase will be focused on the Switch 2 exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza
- The livestream will be 15 minutes long and offer new information about the game
Nintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Direct showcase will air this week, highlighting the Switch 2's Donkey Kong Bananza.
Revealed on the Nintendo Today app, the June 'Donkey Kong Bananza Direct' is scheduled to broadcast on Wednesday, June 18 at 6am PT / 12pm CEST / 2pm BST.
As usual, fans will be able to tune in to watch the showcase on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels.
The company confirmed via the livestream's YouTube description that the presentation will be "roughly 15 minutes" long and feature new information about the upcoming Switch 2 game.
No more information was shared, but we'll likely receive an extended gameplay look for Donkey Kong Bananza for the first time since the game was revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April.
Donkey Kong Bananza is a Switch 2 exclusive title and is set to arrive one month from now, on July 17.
This new entry will be a 3D Donkey Kong experience, featuring some 2D side-scrolling elements, as well as an explorable, semi-open world filled with unique biomes and featuring numerous boss fights to encounter.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"Explore a vast underground world - by smashing your way through it! Bash, throw, and climb through just about anything in DK’s brand-new 3D platforming action-adventure game!" Nintendo said.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and if you're looking to get your hands on the new console, you can check out our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks for the US and UK.
You might also like...
- Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that arrived alongside the new console
- I’ve spent 150 hours with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the Switch 2 Edition is an incredible upgrade
- 'I don't even know if I wanna play anymore' - Pokémon player left devastated after Nintendo Switch 2 system transfer lost over 1,000 hours of gameplay and 20 years of data
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.