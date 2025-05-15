The Nintendo Switch 2 launch games are looking like a very good lineup indeed. With the new console only weeks away, the list of confirmed titles for June 5 continues to grow, with juggernauts like Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077 available on day one.

Whether you've managed to snag a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order or not, you'll want to know which games will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 come launch day. There's a handful of Switch 2 exclusives, new releases like Undertale follow-up Deltarune, and even new versions of the best Nintendo Switch games like Tears of the Kingdom. All in all, Nintendo Switch 2's launch should have plenty to keep you ticking over until new Switch 2 games arrive later this year.

Here's all of the confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, as well as some info on each. Thanks to preview events that've run in the lead up to the new console's launch, we've actually played some of these games already. You'll find TechRadar Gaming's expert opinions on what we played for some of the games listed below. Stay tuned for future updates to this page once additional launch games are revealed.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here's the full list of confirmed Nintendo Switch launch games. These all launch alongside the console on June 5, 2025.

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

It's likely that we'll hear more from Nintendo regarding upcoming Switch 2 games in the lead up to launch. We'll keep up to date, and add to the list above as the news comes in.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition makes its way to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day. It's a massively updated version of the last-gen builds of the game, and it'll feature the excellent Phantom Liberty DLC as well.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition makes its way to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day. It's a massively updated version of the last-gen builds of the game, and it'll feature the excellent Phantom Liberty DLC as well.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2, meaning you'll be able to earn a Victory Royale wherever you are. The game is currently in its sixth Chapter, and what we've heard about the next Season of Fortnite sounds very exciting indeed.

Fortnite will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2, meaning you'll be able to earn a Victory Royale wherever you are. The game is currently in its sixth Chapter, and what we've heard about the next Season of Fortnite sounds very exciting indeed.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World Seemless kart racing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Perhaps the most anticipated Switch 2 launch game is Mario Kart World. For good reason, too, as we certainly came away impressed after spending some time with the game. In TechRadar's Mario Kart World preview, Hardware Editor Rhys Wood praised the game's seamless open world and the new Knockout Tour mode.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A Nintendo Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom arrives on June 5, promising upgraded visuals and performance. In TechRadar's Nintendo Switch 2 preview, hardware editor Rhys Wood had this to say about the new versions:

"Playing it (Breath of the Wild) and Tears of the Kingdom at a rock-solid 4K 60fps on console feels like it’s not real. But it is on Switch 2. Both games also have drastically sharper image quality, meaning they’re absolutely the definitive version of each release."

(Image credit: Capcom)

We absolutely adored Street Fighter 6 on PS5, and it looks like we're in for a similar experience on Switch 2. TechRadar even previewed it during our Switch 2 hands-on finding that "It maintained a solid 60fps throughout gameplay and felt as responsive (and loaded just as quickly) as versions on those other systems."

(Image credit: Toby Fox)

Deltarune A new tale

Deltarune will release its next two chapters alongside a full release on Nintendo Switch 2. This one is from the creator of Undertale and features a story that runs in parallel to 2015's beloved cult RPG.

(Image credit: Hazelight Studios)

Split Fiction is one of our favorite games of 2025 so far, building on team Hazellight's previous titles to deliver a truly explosive co-op experience. In TechRadar Gaming's Split Fiction review, we said that "It packs an array of captivating mini-games into a linear, yet highly rewarding platformer, laced with Hazelight's trademark storytelling to keep you on your moral toes."

Split Fiction is one of our favorite games of 2025 so far, building on team Hazellight's previous titles to deliver a truly explosive co-op experience. In TechRadar Gaming's Split Fiction review, we said that "It packs an array of captivating mini-games into a linear, yet highly rewarding platformer, laced with Hazelight’s trademark storytelling to keep you on your moral toes."

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Take a guided tour Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is essentially an interactive demo for the new console. It's a good choice for the first game to play once your Nintendo Switch 2 has arrived, though be aware that Nintendo is charging for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. A strange decision indeed.

(Image credit: 2K)

Civilization 7 makes some bold changes to the tried and tested formula, changes that we praised in our Civilization 7 review. It'll make use of the Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse mode as well, which will surely make playing even easier for fans of 4X strategy games.

Civilization 7 makes some bold changes to the tried and tested formula, changes that we praised in our Civilization 7 review. It'll make use of the Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse mode as well, which will surely make playing even easier for fans of 4X strategy games.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman World of Assassination bundles the three main Hitman games, their DLCs, as well as a whole heap of extra content. The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a Signature Edition, which features some Mario-themed cosmetics for those who pre-order the game.

Personally, I'm extremely excited to take Hitman on the go in portable mode. Being able to chip away at Freelancer Mode while commuting sounds like a dream, as does trying out time trial challenges for levels like Sapienza and the Berlin techno club-set "Apex Predator" mission.