The Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August has officially wrapped, and those 15 minutes were jam-packed full of announcements for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

While we didn't see the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, there were plenty of other indies to get excited for, including several metroidvania-style games, a new debut project featuring Celeste's pixel artist, and multiple titles that are available starting today.

In case you missed it, here's everything that was announced during the latest Indie World Showcase.

Mina the Hollower

(Image credit: Yacht Club Games)

From the developers of Shovel Knight, Mina the Hollower is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 31, 2025.

In this game, you play as Mina, a renowned Hollower, on a quest to save a cursed island. It's an action-adventure experience that shares the same pixel art style and music as Yacht Club Games' previous games, featuring environmental hazards, monsters, and a customizable gear set.

A demo is available today.

Well Dweller

(Image credit: Kyle Thompson)

Well Dweller is a dark fairytale, metroidvania-style game from the creator of Crypt Custodian and Islets, featuring 2D platforming, sidescrolling mechanics, and scary-looking boss fights.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Announced for Nintendo Switch and releasing in 2026, you play as Glimmer, a tiny bird armed with a matchstick, who must burn the wicked queen to save his family before they become part of her royal gown.

On your journey, you'll meet new characters and reunite all your sheltered siblings, snatched from the nest one night in a turn of events that lead to the coming of an unlikely, little hero.

Neverway

(Image credit: Coldblood Inc)

Neverway is a debut game developed by Coldblood Inc., a studio co-founded by the pixel artist behind the award-winning Celeste and TowerFall, and featuring an original soundtrack by Disasterpeace.

"After quitting her dead-end job, Fiona starts over on a farm and becomes the immortal herald of a dead god," the game description reads. "Make friends, fight through horrors, and pay off your debt in Neverway, a nightmarish life sim RPG."

The game is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Herdling

(Image credit: Okomotive)

Herdling is a brand new game from Okomotive, the creators of the acclaimed FAR games and the publishers of Firewatch.

In this adventure, you set out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of mysterious beasts called Calicorns. As you ascend the mountain path, you'll encounter eerie dangers, obstacles, and beautiful views.

It's your mission to guide and protect the Calicorns while avoiding dangers and solving environmental puzzles.

Described as "an emotional, wordless tale of trust, survival, and companionship during a great crossing through a fallen world", Herdling is heading to the Nintendo Switch and PC on August 21, 2025.

Is This Seat Taken?

(Image credit: Wholesome Games Presents)

Available on Nintendo Switch today, Is This Seat Taken? is a cozy puzzle game where you must play seating matchmaking with multiple characters in social situations.

"Your mission is to organize groups of people according to their preferences," the trailer description reads. "Whether it’s the cinema, a crowded bus, a wedding reception, or a cramped taxicab, every setting introduces new characters with specific tastes.

"A party guest with a sensitive nose won’t be happy sitting next to a stranger who’s wearing too much cologne. A sleepy passenger won’t be happy trying to nap on the bus next to someone listening to loud music. It’s all about reading the room to find the perfect placement!"

Little Kitty, Big City

(Image credit: Double Dagger Studio)

Little Kitty, Big City was released last year for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but today's announcement comes in the form of The Picture Purrfect update, which is arriving later this year.

With this free content update, a cat customizer has been added, along with new areas to explore, new and familiar friends to meet, and additional photo mode options.

Content Warning

(Image credit: Landfall)

After first releasing on PC and taking the livestreaming space by storm in 2024, Content Warning is officially heading to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

This online co-operative hit combines action roguelike mechanics with horror, tasking you with filming "scary stuff" with friends to try and go viral on SpöökTube.

Every run in the Old World lasts for three days; the more scary the stuff you film, the more you go viral. Ad revenue from your SpöökTube videos also allows you and your teammates to upgrade your gear to film better videos and survive more easily.

Ball x Pit

(Image credit: Kenny Sun)

Ball x Pitt is a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite, inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. Featuring a low-poly, pixel art style, there'll be over 60 randomized balls to equip that can be used by ricocheting them off hordes of enemies.

Each level will offer new challenges and boss fights, characters to meet, and riches to earn that can be used to expand your homestead.

Ball x Pitt launches on October 15, 2025, for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It's also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Fall 2025.

A free demo is available now.

Ultimate Sheep Racoon

(Image credit: Clever Endeavor Games)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is an adorable eight-player, bike-racing party game where you and your friends build courses and race against obstacles and dangerous traps.

It's coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in Winter 2025.

Glaciered

(Image credit: Studio Snowblind)

Glaciered is an action-adventure game developed by Japanese indie studio Studio Snowblind.

Set 65 million years in the future, the world has frozen over, caused by the Everwinter, and the oceans have been sealed under a thick layer of ice. New species dwell under the glacier-covered seas called Tuai, descended from birds and successors of the dinosaurs.

You play as a Tuai who explores the underwater world, fighting marine creatures with real-time, dynamic combat to protect the new Ice Age.

Glacieredis launches on Nintendo Switch 2 as a timed console exclusive this winter. The game is coming to Steam, with a "Q3 2025" release window.

Winter Burrow

(Image credit: Pine Creek Games)

This cozy woodland game from Pine Creek Games will find you surviving the harsh winter and rebuilding your childhood burrow as a mouse. Gather, craft, bake, meet the locals, and try to stay warm.

Winter Burrow launches on Nintendo Switch this winter.

Undusted: Letters of the Past

(Image credit: Toge Productions)

In Undusted: Letters of the Past, you play as Adora, who returns to her childhood home after her mother’s passing. While tidying the abandoned house, she uncovers and restores old mementos, and fragments of a forgotten past slowly come back together.

"Leave no item undusted, and awaken memories long buried in dust to find meaning in the present."

The game launches on Nintendo Switch in October 2025. A PC release is also planned.

Tiny Bookshop

(Image credit: Neoludic Games)

Tiny Bookshop is a cozy, narrative management game where you must stock and run your tiny second-hand bookshop with different books and items, and set up shop in scenic locations.

You can customize your shop with collectible items like plants and candles, recommend the right book to the right customer, befriend Bookstonbury's quirky cast of characters and help them out, stock your shelves, and more.

Tiny Bookshop rolls onto Nintendo Switch and PC today.

Caves of Qud

(Image credit: Freehold Games)

The award-winning Caves of Qud is officially heading to Nintendo Switch in late 2025.

The game, which originally released on PC in 2024, is a science fantasy roguelike where players must chisel through thousands of years of civilizations, all while surviving a deeply simulated world of sentient plants, mutant kindred, and retrofuturist cataclysm.

Strange Antiquities

(Image credit: Bad Viking)

In Strange Antiquities, you play as the custodian of a store dealing in occult antiquities. It's up to you to find and identify arcane artefacts and use them to aid fellow townsfolk.

The cozy simulation game arrives on September 17, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and PC.

OPUS: Prism Peak

(Image credit: SIGONO)

OPUS: Prism Peak is a narrative-driven adventure game that finds you in the shoes of a weary, middle-aged photojournalist who has left behind city life, only to find yourself stranded in an ethereal mountain inhabited by spirits.

You encounter a spirit girl who has no memory of who she is. As their journey unfolds, her presence offers a different angle that helps him see the world more clearly.

"To uncover the secrets of this mystical world and find your way back home, you must gather clues and unravel its secrets—with nothing but an old camera in hand.

"Tweak your camera’s aperture, shutter, and focus to capture what each spirit longs to see. Offer your photos to the sacred flame, and they will answer with guidance."

The game launches on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC this Fall.

Go-Go Town!

(Image credit: Prideful Sloth)

Go-Go Town! is currently an early access game on Steam and also offers a demo.

In this sandbox city builder, you landed the job of mayor of a crumbling city. Like similar city builders, you must build and manage everything in your town, assign workers, plot out zoning, and more until it's thriving.

You can play solo, but there's also an option for co-op.

The game is heading to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2026.

UFO 50

(Image credit: Moss Mouth)

In UFO 50, you can play a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games that span a variety of genres, including platformers, shoot 'em ups, puzzle games, roguelites, and role-playing games (RPGs).

"As you journey through the library, make connections and learn more about UFO Soft, the fictional 80s company behind the games, as well as their expansive shared universe that includes sequels and recurring characters," developer Moss Mouth said.

The indie was released on PC in 2024, but is now available on Nintendo Switch.