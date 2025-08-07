Nintendo Indie World Showcase live: start time, how to watch, and is Silksong going to make an appearance?
Join us as we cover today's Indie World Showcase as it happens
The next Nintendo Indie World Showcase has been officially announced by Nintendo, and it's happening today! We're fresh off the back of a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, but the game news will still be trucking along today.
August 7's Indie World Showcase, as confirmed by Nintendo's socials, is slated to last roughly 15 minutes and will feature game announcements for both Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch.
Naturally, the upcoming game that many will be wanting to tune in for is undoubtedly Hollow Knight: Silksong. We know the game will be playable at Gamescom via Xbox, and that it's launching sometime this year. However, we haven't seen anything noteworthy on Team Cherry's anticipated sequel since a few seconds of footage at the initial Switch 2 Direct back in April.
But the lack of Silksong certainly won't invalidate all the other excellent-looking titles we're likely to see at this Indie World showcase. Silksong is likely launching soon, so if it doesn't show up here, don't lose heart.
Whatever Nintendo has cooked up for this, we're going to be covering it live and offering our insights and reactions, while also covering any last-minute rumors and all the latest news and announcements as they happen.
August Nintendo Indie World Showcase start time
This Nintendo Indie World Showcase will go live on August 7 (today), at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. That's the same time as last week's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, so be sure to plan accordingly if you want to watch live.
August Nintendo Indie World Showcase: how to watch
Nintendo's August 2025 Indie World Showcase will be broadcast live on its regional YouTube channels. You can also catch it over at Nintendo's official Twitch page.
The showcase will only last 15 minutes, so don't worry if you're unable to catch it live. Just be sure to avoid social media if you're planning on avoiding spoilers.
Nintendo Indie World Showcase predictions: will we see Silksong?
Truthfully, it's difficult to make any heartfelt predictions here. The world of indies is so vast and diverse that it makes it much harder to pinpoint what we can expect to see. At least in comparison to a more general Nintendo Direct or Partner Showcase.
I'm even hesitant to predict an appearance for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Not just because these predictions have never come to fruition in the past. I've also half a mind the game will be more likely to show up during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation, especially as it will be playable on the show floor.
Hopefully, though, there will be a good mix of indie titles to look forward to. There is a chance that Supergiant Games announces a release date for Hades 2. We know the game is heading to consoles via Switch 2 first, so this Indie World Showcase could be a great chance for the developer to reveal its 1.0 launch time.
45 minutes to go!
We've got less than 45 minutes to wait now! This is your 45 (ish) minute warning klaxon!
Hope: Blue Prince to Switch?
One indie-shaped announcement we're hoping for is to see Blue Prince make the jump over to Switch and/or Switch 2.
The puzzle adventure game took the world by storm earlier this year and is one of the highlights of 2025 so far. It's a perfect game for the handheld nature of the Switch consoles, and we can't imagine it being a drain on even the older console's hardware either.
What an absolutely welcome addition to the Switch library this would be.
What else might we see?
Away from the potential Silksong-shaped-elephant in the room, what else could we see? Well, we've done some brainstorming here and have a few ideas about what might appear, but also what we hope to appear...
The Silksong question...
This probably won't be the last time we speak about Silksong, but the big question today is: will we see Silksong in the Indie World Showcase?
Here at TechRadar Gaming, we're split on it. Some of us think that it's just too close to Gamescom now, where it's been confirmed that the game will be playable - and likely shown off during a showcase of some sort.
While others on our team think a snippet or brief look will be enough to keep that hype train going at full speed.
I don't think we'll see a huge amount of the game if it is present today, but something would be excellent.
How to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Next, here's how to watch it, and the best stream to use.
Below is the Nintendo of America placeholder YouTube link, which will go live with the show at start time. You'll also be able to watch it on Twitch if you prefer.
Indie World start time
Let's start off with the really simple, but really crucial stuff: when the showcase will start.
Nintendo confirmed that the Indie World Showcase will begin at the usual time of 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST.
It's going to run for only about 15 minutes, so you won't have to block off loads of time to catch this stream.
Well met travellers!
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase! We're going to be giving you all the pertinent and crucial information regarding how to catch the stream, while also sharing some of our thoughts, hopes, and predictions along the way!
Strap in, and let's hope we see some absolute bangers!