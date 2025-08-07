Nintendo Indie World Showcase live: start time, how to watch, and is Silksong going to make an appearance?

The next Nintendo Indie World Showcase has been officially announced by Nintendo, and it's happening today! We're fresh off the back of a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, but the game news will still be trucking along today.

August 7's Indie World Showcase, as confirmed by Nintendo's socials, is slated to last roughly 15 minutes and will feature game announcements for both Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch.

Naturally, the upcoming game that many will be wanting to tune in for is undoubtedly Hollow Knight: Silksong. We know the game will be playable at Gamescom via Xbox, and that it's launching sometime this year. However, we haven't seen anything noteworthy on Team Cherry's anticipated sequel since a few seconds of footage at the initial Switch 2 Direct back in April.

But the lack of Silksong certainly won't invalidate all the other excellent-looking titles we're likely to see at this Indie World showcase. Silksong is likely launching soon, so if it doesn't show up here, don't lose heart.

Whatever Nintendo has cooked up for this, we're going to be covering it live and offering our insights and reactions, while also covering any last-minute rumors and all the latest news and announcements as they happen.

August Nintendo Indie World Showcase start time

This Nintendo Indie World Showcase will go live on August 7 (today), at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. That's the same time as last week's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, so be sure to plan accordingly if you want to watch live.

August Nintendo Indie World Showcase: how to watch

Nintendo's August 2025 Indie World Showcase will be broadcast live on its regional YouTube channels. You can also catch it over at Nintendo's official Twitch page.

The showcase will only last 15 minutes, so don't worry if you're unable to catch it live. Just be sure to avoid social media if you're planning on avoiding spoilers.

Indie World Showcase 8.7.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo Indie World Showcase predictions: will we see Silksong?

Truthfully, it's difficult to make any heartfelt predictions here. The world of indies is so vast and diverse that it makes it much harder to pinpoint what we can expect to see. At least in comparison to a more general Nintendo Direct or Partner Showcase.

I'm even hesitant to predict an appearance for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Not just because these predictions have never come to fruition in the past. I've also half a mind the game will be more likely to show up during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation, especially as it will be playable on the show floor.

Hopefully, though, there will be a good mix of indie titles to look forward to. There is a chance that Supergiant Games announces a release date for Hades 2. We know the game is heading to consoles via Switch 2 first, so this Indie World Showcase could be a great chance for the developer to reveal its 1.0 launch time.

Rhys Wood Hardware Editor An avid Nintendo gamer from an early age, I'm primed to provide you with informed Nintendo Switch coverage across TechRadar Gaming, and I've regularly written reviews, features, and news about Nintendo products, events, and games.