Genshin Impact PS5 controller pre-orders live build-up — all the best links and information ahead of the Limited Edition DualSense dropping tomorrow

Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense PS5 controller pre-orders are going live tomorrow, and I'm here to get you set up with the best links and information ahead of stock dropping in only a few hours' time.
Keeping the Limited Edition DualSense release and pre-order train going, Sony has combined with Genshin Impact to create a really excellent-looking controller. Channeling the game's aesthetic and offering "ethereal white, gold, and green palette" that's got glyphs and emblems across the pad, it's a controller that is an absolute beauty
As a result, this is likely to appeal massively to fans of the game, but also PlayStation collectors (like me), and probably those who aren't even familiar with the game that much (also like me). The controller follows the same pattern as previous pads, with it costing $84.99 / £74.99 and being available at PlayStation Direct and "select retailers".
As a result, this controller is likely to be in high demand when pre-orders go live tomorrow at 10am local time (December 11). I've got a long history with tracking and covering PlayStation hardware stock and releases, so I am here to help and make things easy. I'll be keeping this page stocked with the best links to get you to where you need to be, as fast as you need to be, and also covering pre-orders live once stock starts to appear at retailers across the interwebs.
The links below are the best ones to bookmark right now, ahead of launch, and I'll be updating them in real time tomorrow.
Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller pre-orders: quick links

US links
US links
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check PS Direct
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Walmart
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Amazon
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Best Buy
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Target
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check GameStop
UK links
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check PS Direct
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Amazon
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Currys
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Very
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check Argos
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check ShopTo
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check The Game Collection
- Genshin Impact DualSense: check HMV
Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller complete US pre-orders
PlayStation Direct has to be your first port of call when pre-orders go live tomorrow, and it'll appear on the store's DualSense page, alongside the other models.
Walmart always comes good when new PlayStation gear releases, and I'd expect it to be no different for the Genshin Impact controller. The retailer often rounds the price down, too, so keep an eye on that.
Though the massive online retailer has been a little spotty over the past 122 months or so in terms of being punctual for pre-orders, Amazon always comes through eventually.
Best Buy is one of our favorite stockists of PlayStation hardware as it's just so reliable and also usually very prompt with listing pages going live.
Target's usually in the mix for new gaming gear, and I fully expect it to be a reliable place to bag your pre-order if it gets stock of the Genshin Impact controller.
Specialist video game retailer GameStop will absolutely be getting in on the action too, and rounds out our selection of the best US retailers to keep bookmarked for this pre-order.
Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller complete UK pre-orders
As in the US, Genshin Impact fans in the UK need to head to PlayStation Direct for starters, as that's the best place to nab your new controller.
There's a chance Amazon UK may be slightly late with its listing page, as it has been before, but it's still absolutely worth bookmarking ahead of pre-orders going live tomorrow.
Currys has always been a reliable stockist of PlayStation hardware, and I reckon it'll be right up there for this latest limited edition DualSense release.
Very has been incredibly reliable for pre-orders on gaming gear in recent years, and also always has a wide range of PlayStation stock so this is definitely one to keep close.
Argos and its network of physical stores (inside Sainsbury's supermarkets usually) is a great option to have if you have a convenient pick up location.
ShopTo is a great option to have in the bank, and the retailer often even shaves a few pence off new releases, so it can offer the cheapest deals going.
The Game Collection has fast become one of our favorite video game retailers this year, and it has excelled in offering stock of the latest and greatest, sometimes with reduced prices too.
HMV has been a surprise retailer that I've used for limited edition DualSense pre-orders in recent months, and always seems to be prompt with its pages and reliable with its stock.
Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller: cut to the chase
- Price: $84.99 / £74.99
- Pre-order date: December 11, 2025
- Release date: January 21, 2026 (Asia), February 25, 2026 (rest of world)
- Design: Featuring a white, gold, and green color combination, the controller has arcane glyphs, including "emblems of Traveler Twins Aether and Lumine and their trusted companion guide, Paimon" across it
Should you pre-order the Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller?
I will get the caveat and obvious thing out of the way here first by saying that Sony seems to have learned its lessons about ensuring plentiful stock with recent DualSense releases. Previously, it would be over in a flash, and we'd never see stock again, but now things do stick around for longer.
However, if you're a big Genshin Impact fan and approaching this in the context of whether to commit to a pre-order to ensure your unit, or wait until the release date, then I always have to recommend committing and going for it. Securing your unit and not gambling is always going to be the best course of action.
Despite the recent stock levels of pads like the Ghost of Yotei, God of War, and Astro Bot Joyful DualSense, there's no way of telling the exact stock levels of a new controller, and no way of telling the exact level of demand it'll have - and no guarantee of restocks should something sell out.
As a result, if you're hesitating a little over a Genshin Impact DualSense pre-order, my advice is that you go for it and commit - at least that way you have secured your unit, and you can even cancel should you wish before the pad's release next year.
Welcome back, PlayStation enthusiasts and collectors - and also Genshin Impact fans! While I may not be the latter with Genshin yet to get its claws in me, I am very much the former two things, so am dead keen on this latest limited edition controller. I've also got nearly a decade of gaming hardware tracking and stock checking under my belt, so I know a thing or two about pre-ordering in-demand items. I've covered almost every PS5 hardware launch since the console's almost-stock-less launch in 2020, to each and every DualSense release that's come this year.
What about that design, hey?
In terms of the specifics of the design of the controller, it really does encapsulate Genshin Impact wonderfully.
Sony say it "features an ethereal white, gold, and green palette adorned with arcane glyphs of a fantasy realm, including emblems of Traveler Twins Aether and Lumine and their trusted companion guide, Paimon."
The overall colorway and aesthetic, and even from a non-fan like me, is a beauty too, with a lovely mix of white, gold and green. Give it to me now!
Key info - How much is it?
In excellent news, the Genshin Impact PS5 controller will cost the same as previous limited edition pads. That is to say, it'll cost the following:
- $84.99 in the US
- £74.99 in the UK
Key info - where can I buy it?
It's the usual suspects this time, as this one is not a PlayStation Direct exclusive - huzzah!
However, for folks in the US and UK, I still recommend starting at PS Direct first before rolling onto the other, regular retailers. Here are some links for convenience.
