Genshin Impact PS5 controller pre-orders live build-up — all the best links and information ahead of the Limited Edition DualSense dropping tomorrow

Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense PS5 controller pre-orders are going live tomorrow, and I'm here to get you set up with the best links and information ahead of stock dropping in only a few hours' time.

Keeping the Limited Edition DualSense release and pre-order train going, Sony has combined with Genshin Impact to create a really excellent-looking controller. Channeling the game's aesthetic and offering "ethereal white, gold, and green palette" that's got glyphs and emblems across the pad, it's a controller that is an absolute beauty

As a result, this is likely to appeal massively to fans of the game, but also PlayStation collectors (like me), and probably those who aren't even familiar with the game that much (also like me). The controller follows the same pattern as previous pads, with it costing $84.99 / £74.99 and being available at PlayStation Direct and "select retailers".

As a result, this controller is likely to be in high demand when pre-orders go live tomorrow at 10am local time (December 11). I've got a long history with tracking and covering PlayStation hardware stock and releases, so I am here to help and make things easy. I'll be keeping this page stocked with the best links to get you to where you need to be, as fast as you need to be, and also covering pre-orders live once stock starts to appear at retailers across the interwebs.

The links below are the best ones to bookmark right now, ahead of launch, and I'll be updating them in real time tomorrow.

(Image credit: Sony)

Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller: cut to the chase

Price: $84.99 / £74.99

$84.99 / £74.99 Pre-order date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Release date: January 21, 2026 (Asia), February 25, 2026 (rest of world)

January 21, 2026 (Asia), February 25, 2026 (rest of world) Design: Featuring a white, gold, and green color combination, the controller has arcane glyphs, including "emblems of Traveler Twins Aether and Lumine and their trusted companion guide, Paimon" across it

Should you pre-order the Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller?

I will get the caveat and obvious thing out of the way here first by saying that Sony seems to have learned its lessons about ensuring plentiful stock with recent DualSense releases. Previously, it would be over in a flash, and we'd never see stock again, but now things do stick around for longer.

However, if you're a big Genshin Impact fan and approaching this in the context of whether to commit to a pre-order to ensure your unit, or wait until the release date, then I always have to recommend committing and going for it. Securing your unit and not gambling is always going to be the best course of action.

Despite the recent stock levels of pads like the Ghost of Yotei, God of War, and Astro Bot Joyful DualSense, there's no way of telling the exact stock levels of a new controller, and no way of telling the exact level of demand it'll have - and no guarantee of restocks should something sell out.

As a result, if you're hesitating a little over a Genshin Impact DualSense pre-order, my advice is that you go for it and commit - at least that way you have secured your unit, and you can even cancel should you wish before the pad's release next year.