PS5 Pro vs PS5: comparing specs, design, dimensions, features, and more

With the new console announced, the PS5 Pro vs PS5 matchup has just become very real. It's a comparison that many folks will be making in the run-up to the PS5 Pro's release date of November 7. It's also a critical one to mull over if you're thinking about placing a PS5 Pro pre-order too.

And that's where we come in. With a fair chunk of official details revealed by Sony now, there are some strong and clear comparisons to be made between the PS5 Pro and the existing PS5 machine (be it the launch model, or the newer PS5 Slim).

From specs and features to design and price, we're breaking down all the similarities and differences in the PS5 Pro vs PS5 matchup to help you analyze the two machines and potentially inform a purchasing decision - especially if you're eyeing up a PS5 Pro pre-order.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

PS5 Pro vs PS5: Price

One of the most important factors for any mid-generation refresh or upgrade for home consoles is always going to be price, and there is some sizeable disparity between the PS5 Pro and the PS5 - even with price rises happening on the latter in recent months and years.

In short, and cutting to it, the PS5 Pro will launch at $699.99 / £699.99. Whereas the PS5 or PS5 Slim currently retails for $499.99 / £479.99.

This is a jump of $200 / £220 - or a 40% / 45% jump, if you prefer - before we even start to dig a bit. Those numbers and percentages get much bigger once you start to factor in the hard reality that the Pro is an all-digital console at that base price.

If you want to ensure it offers you the same out-of-the-box experience as the launch PS5, in particular, you'll need to buy the disc drive and vertical stand separately which takes the full cost of the PS5 Pro to $820 / £825. This is a steep investment for a mid-gen upgrade and understandably beyond many folks' average budget.

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 Pro vs PS5: Specs & Performance

We haven't quite got everything in terms of every single detail, but we do know that the PS5 Pro specs will house a much beefier GPU, reportedly the same CPU but with a bit of a speed boost and a larger 2TB SSD.

There are also a few bespoke features that will elevate games further than the base PS5 such as advanced ray-tracing, a 'Game Boost' mode for PS4 games, and a new AI-driven upscaler. Below is a table comparing the specs that we know about with the slight caveat that while we think the CPU is almost certainly the same model based on reports, it's not 100 per cent confirmed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 PS5 Pro PS5/PS5 Slim CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) - TBC 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU TBC Custom RDNA 2 offering 10.28 TFLOPs RAM TBC 16GB GDDR6 at 448GB/s Internal storage 2TB SSD Custom 825GB SSD/1TB SSD (5.5GB/s Raw read speed) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6 Expandable storage NVMe SSD slot NVME SSD slot External storage External SSD/HDD support via USB External SSD/HDD support via USB Optical drive Optional 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive (detachable in Slim) Price $699.99 / £699.99 $499.99 / £479.99

As we said, while the picture of the PS5 Pro's internals is forming, it's not totally complete yet. Until then, however, there are some very key differences to draw your attention to when comparing it to the PS5 in a whistle-stop tour of a spec comparison.

The beefier GPU is the main upgrade. We don't know the model or component itself, but Sony says that it will have 67% more compute units than the PS5, have memory that's 28% faster, and thus be able to render games and action 45% faster overall. This is a chunky improvement if true.

The boost in graphics over the PS5 that the PS5 Pro has also come in the form of advanced ray-tracing - allowing the Pro to render life-like lighting, shadows, and reflections as shown with Gran Turismo 7 to great effect during the Technical Presentation.

Then there's the AI-driven tech known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR for short) which will allow the PS5 Pro's hardware to 'fill in the gaps' in images allowing for immensely greater detail and quality, while not limiting frame rates. Any upscaling on the PS5 is generally limited to the software and what devs can magic up in games, rather than any machine-learning tech like this.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

We also know that some existing games will get a performance boost from the PS5 Pro just from its sheer power and capability (similar to that offered by the PS4 Pro over the base PS4 during the last generation) which is most welcome. However, there's also the inclusion of a "PS5 Pro Game Boost" feature that Sony says will improve the performance, stability, and quality (likely in resolution and detail) of more than 8,500 PS4 games through backward compatibility.

We don't know the specifics of the RAM or CPU yet, but with reports saying the CPU is the same in the Pro as it is in the PS5 - just boosted a little and allowed to run 10% faster or so - we know that this component is a closer run thing. RAM does remain a mystery for now but could well be the same 16GB as the PS5.

The Pro will offer a much larger storage capacity than the PS5, which is a very welcome upgrade. Instead of the base PS5's 825GB SSD or the PS5 Slim's 1TB, the PS5 Pro will come with a 2TB SSD by default.

The wireless tech is upgraded in the Pro from the regular PS5 too. The premium console will come with Wi-Fi 7 as opposed to Wi-Fi 6 and will hopefully mean quicker and smoother downloads, and more stable online play - and possibly extra stability for remote play too, for those who enjoy that feature or play with a PlayStation Portal.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

PS5 Pro vs PS5: Design and dimensions

In a nutshell, the official PlayStation Blog sums up the design of the PS5 Pro, in relation to its predecessor with the Pro's height being "the same size as the original PS5, and the width is the same size as the current PS5 model." So there are reference points for owners of either model.

The aesthetic of the PS5 Pro is much more similar to the PS5 Slim, however, and they share the same design language and aesthetic - aside from the Pro's multiple black stripes in the middle of the console. There are sweeping white curves that are emphasized in a top (or one-side) fanned finish, slick black panels on the rear and bottom, and a shiny front panel for the power button and two USB-C ports. This similarity in physical size and features extends to users being able to use the disc drive from the Slim on the Pro. Sony has confirmed that you'll also be able to swap out face plates on the Pro when they become available for that console.

Compared to the base PS5, the design is hugely different but the size is similar - if you're upgrading from the base or launch model, then you'll be in for much of a sizeable change than from Slim owners aesthetically and physically.

It's worth remembering that the PS5 Pro is, by default, an all-digital console. This means it actually has more in common with the all-digital PS5 Slim Digital Edition machine more than any other. The Pro will also require separate purchases for the disc drive and vertical stand as they are not included in the box.

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 Pro vs PS5: Thoughts so far

Until the PS5 Pro is in our hands and we've tested it, we can't give a proper verdict, but given everything we know now, there are some key things to think about already - as experts and as fans.

Even on paper, it does look like the PS5 Pro will offer chunky upgrades over its brethren so if you're a tech, gaming, and PlayStation enthusiast who always wants the highest-quality gaming experience, then the Pro could be worth it for you. The argument for it, over the regular or PS5 Slim particularly, is harder to make if you're not that bothered by top-level performance and the kind of improvements the PS5 Pro is looking to offer.

The price tag is the elephant in the room, of course, and one that might not be a problem for PlayStation enthusiasts. However, if you're not chasing the best of the best, then the PS5 remains a very capable and excellent console.

