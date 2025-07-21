PS5 30th Anniversary Edition restock live: where to buy the limited edition PS5 hardware PS Direct drops stock today

Live
It's really happening: there's going to be an official PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock happening today at PS Direct in the UK. Announced last week on PlayStation UK's social media channels, PS Direct will be having a limited restock of the limited edition PS5 Slim, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal. Probably my three favorite products from the gorgeous lineup, to be honest.
We haven't seen bona fide 30th Anniversary Edition stock of any kind in months now, so it's superb news that Sony is returning to the incredibly popular hardware line. While this is a UK restock as far as we know, I have included all the best US links to try below, just in case we see PlayStation Direct or any other retailer slide in some surprise stock to coincide with this restock on that side of the Atlantic.
We do know already, however, that PlayStation Plus members will have first refusal on this restock - and will do for a whole two days before non-members get a chance. The restock will begin at 10am BST today (July 21) for PS Plus members only, before opening up to everyone else on July 23 (also at 10am BST).
As a result, I strongly recommend you make sure your PS Plus membership is live and won't expire, and sign up for one if you don't currently have a live subscription. The 30th Anniversary Edition stock is so popular, I doubt any will be left by the time the restock opens up. It's also worth noting that today's stock drop is for a 'release' of September 29, so you'll have to be patient once you've secured your order.
I have covered every single major restock of this collection since it was first announced, and have extensive experience with finding folks hard-to-find stock and in-demand items, so you are in safe hands. You'll find all the best links to check below this text, and loads more info and further links beneath them, and you can follow my live coverage at the bottom of the page or by clicking the 'live updates' link above.
I've been covering gaming hardware for way more than half a decade now, and that includes the torrid times of huge shortages and lack of supply on things like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and graphics cards in 2020 and 2021. I've also covered every single 30th Anniversary Collection restock, and have done so since the line was first announced last year. As a result, I know a thing or two about pre-ordering in-demand items. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic of about 30 years and have owned almost every single variant of every generation.
LIVE: Latest Updates
15 minutes to go
There's only 15 minutes to go now before the UK sees it's stock drop.
Make sure you're signed in to your PSN account, have your payment details updated, and have made sure your PS Plus sub is live, or you set one up - you should have just enough time to do so still.
25 minutes to go in the UK!
Only 25 minutes to go in the UK! Here are those links once again:
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: £469.99 at PS Direct
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: £69.99 at PS Direct
- 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: £219.99 at PS Direct
A small correction from me!
Bit of an update on something I have missed up until recently!
The US will get a 30th Anniversary restock today! Huge news!
It's only on the DualSense controller, but this superb news. It'll start at 7am PT / 10am ET and you can start by camping on the link below.
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: $79.99 at PS Direct
Which one are you going for?
It'll be interesting to see which of these items from the collection today will be most popular. The easy answer is the PS5 bundle, but I reckon the DualSense is one of the most appealing given its price tag and more controllers is never a bad thing.
The PlayStation Portal is the one I would buy right now - that thing looks superb. Hard to justify when you're moving house though.... :(
PS Plus reminder!
Remember you really should consider getting a PS Plus subscription if you're interested in this restock, and haven't yet got a sub - only PS Plus members can access the first two days of this stock drop so it's critical.
Check out your options after logging into the PS Store here or alternatively, grab some store credit from the likes of Amazon (below) to then use at the PS Store to get a cheap sub - one month of PlayStation Plus Essential is only £6.99 so it's a small investment to make sure you're in position for this restock.
One hour warning!
OK, we're getting quite close now: only one hour to go before the 10am PS Direct 30th Anniversary Collection stock drop!
Here are those links once again to get you in the right place in good time.
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: £469.99 at PS Direct
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: £69.99 at PS Direct
- 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: £219.99 at PS Direct
UK only - as far as we know
This restock is superb for UK shoppers, but it's a shame that the US isn't receiving the same treatment - at least this time around.
If you're a US night owl reading this and fancy rolling the dice, then the below links are the ones to use and try.
US links to try
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PS Direct ($499.99)
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: Check stock at PS Direct ($79.99)
- 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: Check stock at PS Direct ($219.99)
Listing page updates
It's worth noting that the three listing pages for the products that go up for ordering today have changed in the last few days.
All three of the PS5 Slim, DualSense, and Portal pages now have a 'release date' of "Monday 29th September 2025". This differs from the PS5 Pro page which just says 'Currently Unavailable' and has zero information or description on it, and the DualSense Edge page which has retained the information part, but just has a regular 'Currently Unavailable' message on it.
Given the latter is what the three products available today had until recently, might that mean we're on for DualSense Edge stock at some point too...
Two hour klaxon!
This is your two hour warning UK folk!
Only two hours until PlayStation Direct UK drops stock of three of its exquisite 30th Anniversary Collection!
Remember, it's only on three items...
Another important detail here is that this PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock is only on three products.
That's pretty good considering the collection only consists of five, but if you were hoping for more PS5 Pro or DualSense Edge variants, then you are sadly out of luck.
Here are the PS Direct links to now sit on for the three items going up orders today.
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: £469.99 at PS Direct
- 30th Anniversary DualSense: £69.99 at PS Direct
- 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: £219.99 at PS Direct
PS Plus is key
While the restock begins at 10am today at PS Direct, the absolutely key bit of information is that it will only be open to PlayStation Plus members from the beginning.
PS Plus members will have two full days of access to this restock before non-PS Plus folk too, which is an enormous window. Either PS Direct have a whole load of stock or, as I suspect, anyone without a PS Plus subscription is going to be disappointed...
As a result, I think it's imperative that you get a PS Plus sub of any kind this morning ahead of the stock drop. It doesn't have to be a big one and might only cost you a few quid, but the benefit here could be enormous.
You can head straight to the PS Store here to check out if you're eligible for a free trial or any personalised deals, but the below link to Amazon to snag a bit of PS Store Credit may be the quickest and simplest way to get a cheap PS Plus sub before the restock happens
Important timings!
So, what's the most important information on this restock today?
First, it's the timing: PlayStation UK has confirmed that the 30th Anniversary Collection restock will drop at 10am BST today, July 21.
How it started...
Totally out of the blue, PlayStation UK shared news of today's restock on its social channels last week - a week ago today in fact.
I'd almost given up on seeing stock ever again of this collection so was taken a back - even if it is only on three of the products: the PS5 Slim bundle, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal.
However, there was more info here than just a straight 30th Anniversary Collection stock announcement...
The 30th Anniversary PS5 Digital Edition Console Bundle, 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller, and 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal will have a limited restock, launching on September 29. Pre-order in the UK exclusively on https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 in highly limited… pic.twitter.com/x7T3oINFHrJuly 14, 2025
Hello!
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock at PS Direct UK!
What a time to be alive! We haven't seen a proper restock in ages and ages, and this surprise announcement and stock drop are incredibly welcome news.
The retro-inspired collection has always sold out when appearing at retailers, and demand is sure to be high once again today. I'll be guiding you through the build up, and providing the best and most important updates when things kick off later this morning in the UK at 10am.
There's plenty to get into, so let's get started.