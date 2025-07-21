PS5 30th Anniversary Edition restock live: where to buy the limited edition PS5 hardware PS Direct drops stock today

It's really happening: there's going to be an official PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock happening today at PS Direct in the UK. Announced last week on PlayStation UK's social media channels, PS Direct will be having a limited restock of the limited edition PS5 Slim, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal. Probably my three favorite products from the gorgeous lineup, to be honest.

We haven't seen bona fide 30th Anniversary Edition stock of any kind in months now, so it's superb news that Sony is returning to the incredibly popular hardware line. While this is a UK restock as far as we know, I have included all the best US links to try below, just in case we see PlayStation Direct or any other retailer slide in some surprise stock to coincide with this restock on that side of the Atlantic.

We do know already, however, that PlayStation Plus members will have first refusal on this restock - and will do for a whole two days before non-members get a chance. The restock will begin at 10am BST today (July 21) for PS Plus members only, before opening up to everyone else on July 23 (also at 10am BST).

As a result, I strongly recommend you make sure your PS Plus membership is live and won't expire, and sign up for one if you don't currently have a live subscription. The 30th Anniversary Edition stock is so popular, I doubt any will be left by the time the restock opens up. It's also worth noting that today's stock drop is for a 'release' of September 29, so you'll have to be patient once you've secured your order.

I have covered every single major restock of this collection since it was first announced, and have extensive experience with finding folks hard-to-find stock and in-demand items, so you are in safe hands. You'll find all the best links to check below this text, and loads more info and further links beneath them, and you can follow my live coverage at the bottom of the page or by clicking the 'live updates' link above.

30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal: £219.99 at PS Direct

UK PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock listings

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition will be in stock at PlayStation Direct UK this morning, and PS Plus members will have first refusal to buy the excellent remote play device.

US PS5 30th Anniversary Collection stock check listings

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct US Rounding out the US options and totally living in hope that there might be some US reciprocation, this is the best and only place to camp on for a 30th Anniversary Edition PlayStation Portal.