I'm perpetually on the lookout for the 30th Anniversary DualSense, and if you have been hoping for Amazon Prime Day stock of the limited edition controller, then boy, do I have good news for you, as I have once again found some stock at EE in the UK.

I've posted about this particular 30th Anniversary DualSense stock before, too, and the catch remains: the stock EE has is tied to particular PS5 bundles it has for sale.

This may not be much of a tempter if you've already got a PS5 or PS5 Pro and just want the controller, but the deals do offer genuine savings of a tenner on both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro bundle - and if you haven't jumped into everything PS5 yet, then this really is a great way to do so.

The deals are live on the two aforementioned consoles, and you'll need to scroll down a bit on both the PS5 Disc edition console page and the PS5 Pro console page to find them under the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu.

The PS5 Slim bundle will set you back £533.98 at the EE Store, while the PS5 Pro bundle comes in at £739.98.

Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles

PS5 Slim + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £533.98 at EE Head to this page, and scroll down to find that bundle that includes the glorious 30th Anniversary DualSense controller with the standard PS5 Slim console.

PS5 Pro + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £739.98 at EE If you've been eyeing up the PS5 Pro this year, then this bundle that gets you that 30th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense could be a very attractive means to go premium. Scroll down to find the collapsible menu and the bundle within it.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check

