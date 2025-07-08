I'm perpetually on the lookout for the 30th Anniversary DualSense, and if you have been hoping for Amazon Prime Day stock of the limited edition controller, then boy, do I have good news for you, as I have once again found some stock at EE in the UK.
I've posted about this particular 30th Anniversary DualSense stock before, too, and the catch remains: the stock EE has is tied to particular PS5 bundles it has for sale.
This may not be much of a tempter if you've already got a PS5 or PS5 Pro and just want the controller, but the deals do offer genuine savings of a tenner on both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro bundle - and if you haven't jumped into everything PS5 yet, then this really is a great way to do so.
The deals are live on the two aforementioned consoles, and you'll need to scroll down a bit on both the PS5 Disc edition console page and the PS5 Pro console page to find them under the 'Bundle deals' collapsible menu.
The PS5 Slim bundle will set you back £533.98 at the EE Store, while the PS5 Pro bundle comes in at £739.98.
US 30th Anniversary DualSense stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals
PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles
Head to this page, and scroll down to find that bundle that includes the glorious 30th Anniversary DualSense controller with the standard PS5 Slim console.
If you've been eyeing up the PS5 Pro this year, then this bundle that gets you that 30th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense could be a very attractive means to go premium. Scroll down to find the collapsible menu and the bundle within it.
PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check
If you're after the controller on its own, then I think you're going to have a much tougher time of it, sadly. I've hardly seen any stock for months now - though you can always feel free to check the links below in the hope you might fare better!
UK stock check at: Amazon | EE | Argos | Currys | Very
US stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
Keep reading for more Amazon Prime Day deals, or to see the price of the PS5 or PS5 Pro in non-bundle form if you're outside of the US or the UK.
