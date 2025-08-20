Top casino gaming firm Bragg says it was hit by a cyberattack - but the hackers may not have struck the jackpot

Gaming company Bragg spotted an attack on its systems recently

It says no data was stolen, and no encryptor deployed

No threat actors claimed responsibility yet

Bragg Gaming Group, a Canadian company which provides casinos with software, games, and backend platforms, has confirmed it recently suffered a cyberattack, but fortunately it doesn’t seem to have caused much trouble.

A short press release published on the company’s website said that Bragg learned of a “cybersecurity incident” on early Sunday morning, August 16.

Upon learning of the incident, Bragg brought in third-party cybersecurity experts to contain the attack and assess the damage, it said. Preliminary results showed that the attack was “limited to Bragg’s internal computer environment.”

Targeting iGaming providers

“At the present time, there is no indication that any personal information was affected. Additionally, the breach has had no impact on the ability of the company to continue its operations, nor has it been restricted from accessing any data that has been subject to the breach,” the company added.

So, this either wasn’t a data breach or ransomware attack, or the incident was stopped quickly enough to prevent any actual harm.

Bragg Gaming Group does not run casinos itself. It is a B2B provider building software, games, and backend platforms that online gambling operators use to run their businesses. It also seems to be rather successful. It serves operators across North and Latin America, as well as Europe, having more than 200 customers and more than 450 employees.

Between 2019 and 2023, it experienced a 37% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and projects a total addressable market of about $40 billion by 2028.

In its writeup, The Record hints there is a pattern here, since Bragg is not the only gaming company to face a breach in recent months, after Australia’s Ainsworth Game Technology, as well as International Game Technology, both reported “significant disruptions” late in 2024.