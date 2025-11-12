GlobalLogic says data on 10,000 workers exposed in Oracle-linked data breach

Oracle E-Business Suite zero-day breach exposed GlobalLogic employee data from July–August 2025

10,471 individuals affected; stolen data includes IDs, financials, and personal details

GlobalLogic joins 100+ victims, including The Washington Post and Harvard University

Hitachi’s GlobalLogic can now be added to the growing list of companies to have lost sensitive data through the Oracle E-Business Suite zero-day threat.

The company filed a new report with the Maine Attorney General’s Office confirming it uses Oracle’s E-Business Suite to manage “core business functions” and that it was Oracle’s vulnerability report on October 4 that prompted it to investigate.

The investigation, concluded on October 9, determined that threat actors were lurking in its network between July 10 and August 20, 2025, and were able to exfiltrate sensitive data belonging to both former and current employees, with the Maine filing putting the number of affected individuals at 10,471.

Personally identifiable information

It seems that cybercriminals made away with a treasure trove of highly sensitive data that can easily be sold on the dark web or used in highly tailored social engineering attacks.

GlobalLogic confirmed the stolen data “could involve” name, address, phone number, emergency contact (name and phone number), email, date of birth, nationality, country of birth, passport information, internal GlobalLogic employee number, national identifier or tax identifier such as Social Security Number, salary information, bank account information, and routing number.

Other company systems, outside the Oracle platform, were not tampered with or compromised in any way, GlobalLogic stressed, adding it is “one of many” Oracle customers believed to have been impacted, hinting that the incident was, at least to some extent, due to higher powers.

Indeed, GlobalLogic is among more than 100 companies whose data was nabbed through a zero-day in the Oracle product, with other high-profile names including The Washington Post, Harvard University, and Schneider Electric

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GlobalLogic is a digital product engineering company that helps other businesses design, build, and deliver software and digital solutions.

Via The Register

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.