Cox Enterprises hit by Oracle data breach - but it won't name who carried out the attack

Cox Enterprises breached via Oracle E-Business Suite zero‑day, exposing data of 9,479 individuals

Cl0p ransomware group claimed responsibility, publishing stolen files on its leak site in late October

Cox offers 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to affected victims

Cox Enterprises, an American global conglomerate with major subsidiaries in telecommunications and automotive services, has confirmed being the latest in the long line of companies compromised through a zero-day in the Oracle E-Business Suite.

The company filed a new report with the Maine Attorney General’s Office, stating that it was breached in August, but only spotted the intrusion in late September, 2025, along with a data breach notification letter sent out to affected individuals - exactly 9,479 people.

“Unfortunately, this issue affected many companies that use Oracle’s systems, including Cox,” it said. “Once we learned of this activity, we promptly launched an investigation and applied Oracle’s security fix as soon as it became available. We also brought in cybersecurity experts and data analysts to review our systems and the data that we thought may have been copied and taken. We have also been in contact with law enforcement.”

Files pop up on the dark web

The investigation, which concluded on October 31, 2025, determined the hackers stole personal information, including full names - however other details about the nature of the files were redacted from the data breach notification letter.

Cox did not name the perpetrators, but from previous reports we know that the ransomware group known as Cl0p was behind the Oracle attacks.

The conglomerate is not the first company to have been struck through Oracle, with Logitech, Washington Post, GlobalLogic, Envoy Air, and Harvard University being just some of the high-profile names being mentioned.

Cl0p added Cox Enterprise to its data leak website on October 27, and has already published the stolen information.

To mitigate the risk, Cox is offering up to 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through IDX for all affected individuals.

Via BleepingComputer

