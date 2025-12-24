This Switch 2 Joy-Con replacement was already my most anticipated accessory — and now it’s getting two new versions plus cool pre-order bonuses

CRKD has announced two new Nitro Deck 2 variants

One is a limited-edition Limited Run Games collaboration

All Nitro Deck 2 pre-orders are also getting some bonuses

Gaming accessory brand CRKD has announced two new models of the upcoming Nitro Deck 2, including one limited-edition collaboration variant, and some cool pre-order bonuses for buyers of any version.

Although you might have missed the news in the flurry of reveals surrounding The Game Awards 2025, the Nitro Deck 2 was officially announced earlier this month. It's a follow-up to one of the very best Nintendo Switch accessories redesigned for the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Part handheld dock and part controller, it's a full-on Joy-Con 2 replacement intended to level up the handheld play experience with more comfortable grips and improved thumbsticks. The original model received a rare five out of five score from us in our Nitro Deck review, with Hardware Editor Rhys Wood branding it "an essential Nintendo Switch accessory."

I've been using one for years, and have been eagerly anticipating a revised version for Nintendo's latest system, and I can't wait to get my hands on it when it finally launches in spring (in the US and UK) 2026.

Now shoppers have two new variants to consider when placing their pre-orders: a special Fusion Limited Edition in collaboration with Limited Run Games and a retro-inspired Pal Grey Edition.

The Fusion Limited Edition comes in a cool two-tone colorway, with half the accessory a icy transparent blue and the other a radiant transparent purple. This model is exclusive to the Limited Run Games and the CRKD websites, and will not be available once the pre-order window closes on March 29, 2026.

The Pal Grey Edition is based on the iconic grey Super Nintendo Entertainment System colorway that was distributed in the PAL (which includes Europe) region.

All pre-orders are being upgraded

On top of all this, anyone that has placed a pre-order already or places in future is going to nab some exclusive free bonuses.

This comes in the form of a Nitro Deck 2 branded microfiber string badge and a Nitro Deck 2 Early Supporter Collector's Pin. Nice!

