I've always been protective of my consoles, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is no different. If you're like me and the very last thing you want is to find a big scratch or dent on your shiny new system, then you're going to want to invest in some high-quality protective gear.

I've been using the console almost daily since it launched and have not left the house without also bringing the Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Case with me. It's the highest quality case I've personally used and, while more expensive than some unbranded options, I think it's worth every penny.

I'd also highly recommend the screen protector by the same brand. It's easy to apply thanks to the included frame and is also pretty tough, ensuring that the most delicate part of your console is safe and sound.

Although the Belkin case has some in-built storage, I like to bring a Hori 24-Game Card Case with me on flights. It's a game-changer and ensures that you won't run out of things to play while you're not at home.

Finally, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is an easy-to-use plug and play headset that's affordable enough that you don't need to be too precious bringing it out and about. I've also included the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, two mainstays of my setup when I'm playing from my sofa.

Chosen by Chosen by Dashiell Wood Gaming Editor As Gaming Editor it's my job to test all kinds of gaming products ranging from the latest consoles and their accessories to more niche equipment like streaming gear, limited edition releases, and specialist picks.

My personal Nintendo Switch 2 accessory picks

