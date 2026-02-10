I've spent hundreds of hours with Nintendo Switch 2 already, and I couldn't imagine doing it without these must-have accessories
The perfect Switch 2 accessory collection?
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I've always been protective of my consoles, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is no different. If you're like me and the very last thing you want is to find a big scratch or dent on your shiny new system, then you're going to want to invest in some high-quality protective gear.
I've been using the console almost daily since it launched and have not left the house without also bringing the Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Case with me. It's the highest quality case I've personally used and, while more expensive than some unbranded options, I think it's worth every penny.
I'd also highly recommend the screen protector by the same brand. It's easy to apply thanks to the included frame and is also pretty tough, ensuring that the most delicate part of your console is safe and sound.
Although the Belkin case has some in-built storage, I like to bring a Hori 24-Game Card Case with me on flights. It's a game-changer and ensures that you won't run out of things to play while you're not at home.
Finally, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is an easy-to-use plug and play headset that's affordable enough that you don't need to be too precious bringing it out and about. I've also included the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, two mainstays of my setup when I'm playing from my sofa.
As Gaming Editor it's my job to test all kinds of gaming products ranging from the latest consoles and their accessories to more niche equipment like streaming gear, limited edition releases, and specialist picks.
My personal Nintendo Switch 2 accessory picks
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.