I have a confession to make. For all of the years I’ve spent with my trusty Nintendo Switch (the Animal Crossing edition, I’ll have you know), I’ve never once bought a case for it. I know – I’m a fool.

See, I was just so reluctant to spend my hard-earned cash on something I’d long considered to be a boring purchase. Much of the time, I’d just wrap my console up in a sweater, cram it into my backpack, and take it on the go. I’m shocked it’s still going, honestly.

But after getting my hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, I decided things had to change. No more running. I was going to get a case and keep my shiny new console safe. And owning a case for my Switch 2 has been an absolute game-changer – it’s been a much-needed acquisition, and not only because of the protection it offers. Now, I’m convinced. Everyone should buy a case for their Nintendo Switch 2 – here’s why.

Protection, portability, and play

(Image credit: Future)

So, let’s get the obvious stuff out of the way. Yes, a good case is necessary to keep your console safe. And given Nintendo’s latest hardware has a list price of $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.95, you’re gonna want to keep it protected against falls, impact, and scratching. And the case I use every day – Nacon Protection Case XL for Nintendo Switch 2 – has given me peace of mind, and then some.

But there’s so much more I love about my trusty Switch 2 case. Perhaps the best aspect is its ability to house not only my console, but also my Switch 2 dock and accessories.

Yes, this model, as well as Nintendo’s official all-in-one case, is spacious enough to house everything you’ll need to set up your Switch 2 in TV mode. And as someone who doesn’t really like playing in handheld mode that much, that’s a wonderful thing. Now, I can safely transport everything I need to play at a friend’s house – the console, dock, HDMI cable, and AC adapter – with no hassle or fear of scuffing.

I can even fit in my Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2, as well, which is handy if I want to play Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV’s additional minigames, for example.

Similarly, I really like the storage my case offers for game cartridges. Before, I’d just stash a bunch of cartridges into my Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game case. But now, I can keep my copies of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza secure – and easy to distinguish – by sliding them into small pockets on my carry case. And that’s something that so many models offer too.

Plenty of enticing options

(Image credit: Future)

So yes, I’m a big fan of the case I use, day in, day out. But I’m glad to report that there are a number of other strong options worth checking out.

One that scored well here at TechRadar was the Nacon Hard Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2. We were impressed with its robust construction, understated looks, and more than reasonable price. It doesn’t offer enough room to transport your dock, but if you’re looking to play in handheld mode on a train or plane, then it will certainly do the job.

Another one we’ve spoken highly of is the Belkin Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2. We loved this model’s inclusion of a 10,000mAh power bank, which is a great inclusion given the console’s underwhelming battery life in handheld mode. It also comes in a range of chic colors, 12 game slots, and a kickstand groove for tabletop play. We found it to be plenty durable enough, too, so this one’s a massively attractive package.

We’ve not tried out the official Nintendo carry case or all-in-one case just yet, but they’re available now if you want to keep your beloved Switch 2 safe. We’re hoping to take a look at them shortly, so make sure you stay tuned!

So, there you have it. A case is a must-buy in my view – but what do you think? Have you got a case for your Switch 2 yet? Maybe you’ve been putting it off and been using the sweater wrap technique? Well, whatever the case (*nudge* *wink*), I’d be interested to hear from you, so make sure to get chatting in the comments!