I’ve got nothing to hide: I’m a bit of a Nintendo fanboy. Yep, I absolutely love playing the latest RPGs on my PS5, but Nintendo’s star-studded IPs, original hardware inventions, and focus on cold, hard fun have had me hooked from a young age. So much so, in fact, that I was one of the seven people who bought a Wii U.

So, when the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed back in January, best believe I was hyped. I was lucky enough to secure an in-store pre-order, and since collecting my console on June 5, I’ve played it almost non-stop. I’m impressed overall with the console’s technical improvements, refined Joy-Con controllers, and high-quality early releases like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

But after months of play, there’s one problem I have that I’m struggling to shake. Is it the somewhat lackluster battery life? Well, as someone who plays almost exclusively in docked mode, frankly, no. Instead, it’s Nintendo’s failure to integrate a fully fledged achievements system for Switch 2 users. Here’s why I’m still feeling down about that…

Opening up conversation

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I recently finished the masterpiece that is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – and I enjoyed it so much that I set out to grab the game’s platinum trophy on PS5. I had a blast tracking down every last collectible, beating tough-as-nails bosses, and advancing relationships with my fellow expeditioners. And before I knew it, that elusive platinum trophy was within reach.

So, when I finally got my hands on it, I felt immense satisfaction. The many hours I’d poured into my journey were rewarded, and eternalized with a sparkling new trophy in my cabinet.

Perhaps more importantly, though, my friend and Future colleague, Nikita, had also been playing through Expedition 33, and we were comparing different ways we obtained various achievements. The trophies in the game opened up so much conversation about our combat strategies, exploration tactics, and our general thoughts around the world and characters.

However, this sort of shared experience is something that the Switch 2 can’t offer. That’s because Nintendo has continued its rejection of a centralized achievements system – something that’s provided great satisfaction and opened up interesting conversations around shared passions. Not just for me and my friends, but for so many of you out there, I’m sure.

In need of some motivation

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As a result of this trophy-less approach, I’ll often play third-party titles on my PS5, rather than my flashy new Nintendo console.

See, I’m fairly competitive, and being able to increase my trophy level, view my friends’ progress, and flaunt my achievements is hugely gratifying. So, when a title such as Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds releases on both Switch 2 and PS5, I’ll pick the latter. Not just for performance. But for those sweet trophies. Yes, even if that means sacrificing portability.

But this isn't just about third-party titles. This is about something much broader. Specifically, I believe that an achievements system could be a big motivator for some players to not just finish a game’s story – but to experience everything it’s got to offer. And of course, that goes for first-party games too.

For instance, I got a kick out of smashing through Donkey Kong Bananza, but I opted not to collect every last fossil and Banandium Gem. If there had been an oh-so-precious platinum trophy at the end, however, I may have pushed myself to go the extra mile.

Sure, there are some small rewards available for completing weekly and monthly missions – such as playing certain titles via Nintendo Switch Online services. These give you platinum points that you can spend on profile picture customization options, and even some physical rewards, too.

But this, in my view, isn’t a replacement for a fully fledged achievements setup – something that’s unlikely to be added in the near future. Ah, well, a man can dream, right?

Anyway, I’m interested to hear your thoughts. Are you also lamenting the lack of achievements on Switch 2? Perhaps you couldn’t care less! I’m interested to hear any of your thoughts, so make sure to get chatting in the comments.