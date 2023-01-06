The best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2023

Thinking about buying one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers? Thankfully, there’s a broad range of fantastic options to choose from, across a range of budgets and styles. That’s why we’ve put together this definitive list, and we’re confident that one of our six picks below will suit your preferences.

While the Nintendo Switch is primarily used by many as a capable 720p handheld console, you’ll find that many of the best Nintendo Switch games benefit from docked play on your TV. And as a result, there’s a good number of quality pads to help you get the most out of these games. That said, there’s still some excellent options for those who prefer gaming on the go, which you’ll find in our list below.

So whether you’re after a budget controller to keep the kids happy, a premium pad to cover all your gaming needs, or potentially something in between, read on to find out about the best Nintendo Switch controller for you. Interested in getting the full setup for your system but don’t know where to start? Check out the best Nintendo Switch accessories, too.

Best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2023

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Future)

1. 8BitDo Ultimate Controller The best overall Nintendo Switch controller specifications Colour Black Condition New Game Platform Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Ergonomically satisfying + Includes charging dock Reasons to avoid - Slightly crowded central buttons - No NFC support

If you had to make a snap decision on which Nintendo Switch controller to buy, make it the 8BitDo Ultimate. Between the build quality, feel, battery life, and more it simply ticks almost all the boxes we’d expect for what’s one of the best controllers on the market, period. Throw in extra features like remappable button profiles via the 8BitDo app (including two extra buttons at the pad’s rear) and you’ve got a ‘Pro’ adjacent controller that’s well worth the cash.

It’s rare for a third-party controller to almost completely outclass what’s offered by manufacturers like Nintendo – which is what makes the 8BitDo Ultimate controller for Nintendo Switch so noteworthy. 8BitDo Ultimate controller review

The price tag is even sweeter. At $69.99 / £59.99, it matches the cost of our next entry on the list, and packs in even more features. The 8BitDo Ultimate’s value rises even further when you consider that it comes with its own charging dock, too. Handy for when you need to charge in a pinch when the pad’s 20 hours of battery life runs dry.

There’s only a couple of shortcomings to speak of, namely a slightly crowded central area where you’ll find buttons like Start, Select, Home and Share. This can make it easy to hit multiple buttons by mistake. There’s also no NFC support, so you’ll need to rely on the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers if you’re into collecting and scanning amiibo figures and cards. But ultimately these are mere nitpicks and don’t spoil anything that this fantastic controller gets right.

Read more: 8BitDo Ultimate controller review

(Image credit: N/A)

2. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The best official Nintendo Switch controller specifications Colour Black Condition New Delivery Medium Download Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Phenomenal battery life + Top build quality + Has NFC support Reasons to avoid - Shallow triggers - Face buttons feel a bit mushy

It’s no great shock that the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a contender for the best pad for the system. Despite being just slightly pipped by the 8BitDo Ultimate in our books, Nintendo’s own is still an excellent controller worth considering. Especially if you like the sound of 40+ hours of battery life on a single charge. Yep, the Pro Controller’s battery life might just be the best thing about it.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller feels a little chunkier than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, but that could be down to its class-leading battery life. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review

At $69.99 / £59.99 the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller matches the price of our top entry on this list. And while the Pro Controller lacks some of its rival’s features (no charging dock, rear buttons or support for multiple button profiles), it makes up for it in other areas such as full NFC support and – again – that staggering battery life.



If you’re looking for a controller that’s a bit more traditional (not to mention much sturdier) than the Switch’s pack-in Joy-Con controllers, there’s very little wrong with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. While we do prefer the buttons and triggers on the 8BitDo Ultimate, the Pro is still an excellent choice especially if you play primarily in docked mode.

Read more: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review

(Image credit: Nintendo)

3. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers The best controller for local multiplayer specifications Colour Blue, Green, Orange, Yellow Condition New, Refurbished Game Platform Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Essentially two controllers for one + Lots of different colors/styles + NFC support Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Analog sticks prone to drifting

The Joy-Con controllers were a fresh, novel concept when the Nintendo Switch launched way back in 2017. And some of their more forward-thinking elements, such as the HD rumble (a similar type of haptics as seen in the DualSense) are still great to this day. Chiefly the fact that – if you can handle their small size – you’re effectively getting two controllers for the price of one. This alone makes the Joy-Con excellent for local multiplayer games.

Detaching both Joy-Cons to allow two people to play against one another is a pleasure. Nintendo Switch review

But that fact, along with the Joy-Con’s novelty, makes them even pricier than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. You’ll be paying $79.99 / £69.99 for a pair of Joy-Con controllers, making them even costlier than the top two entries on our list.



Throw in that the Joy-Con controllers lack the firm build quality of the Pro Controller, and have analog sticks that are prone to a drifting defect, then you may be better off checking out some of the other options on our list. On the other hand, there’s undeniable value in their versatility, and they’re excellent for local multiplayer titles like Mario Party Superstars and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This makes the Joy-Con controllers fun and family friendly.

(Image credit: Hori)

4. Hori Split Pad Compact The best handheld Nintendo Switch controller Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great build quality + Turbo button functionality + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No HD Rumble - No gyro controls

Is the Hori Split Pad Compact an improvement over the Joy-Con? In many ways, yes. Hori’s take on the pair is slightly wider, meaning they rest more comfortably in larger hands. You’ve also got a pair of back paddle buttons – one on each controller – and a turbo assignment for rapid inputs.



Price-wise it comes in much cheaper, too, at just $49 / £39.99. This is especially great as the Compact is also more readily available than Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers, which often seem to be sold out across major retailers. As a result, you can effectively get a near-identical experience with the Compact fairly easily and cheaply.



But while the Compact feels great to use, it’s lacking some key Joy-Con features. You won’t be getting Nintendo’s bespoke HD Rumble, nor does it have NFC support or even gyro aiming. As such we’d avoid using the Compact for docked mode play especially with gyro-heavy games like Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

(Image credit: N/A)

5. PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller The best budget Nintendo Switch controller Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extremely budget friendly + Surprisingly good build quality + Plenty of colors and designs + Excellent for kids Reasons to avoid - Wired only

The existence of the PowerA Enhanced wired controller is something of a small miracle. One look at the price might convince you these are low quality pads with little to offer. But thankfully, that simply isn’t the case.



PowerA Enhanced wired controllers come in at just $27.99 / £24.99. This low price, along with the multitude of fun Nintendo-themed designs, make PowerA’s pads excellent gifts for younger players.



Buttons, triggers and sticks here are also of a surprising quality. Naturally not quite on par with, say, the 8BitDo Ultimate’s satisfyingly clicky buttons and deeper triggers, but still a remarkable effort for such an affordable pad. The only real drawback for its price point is that the pad is relegated to wired play, meaning it can’t be used in portable play or with the Nintendo Switch Lite.

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

6. 8BitDo Arcade Stick The best Nintendo Switch controller for fighting and arcade games Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Top-notch build quality + Lovely retro aesthetic + Smart compact design Reasons to avoid - Non-standard controller - Not suitable for some games

8BitDo bookends our best Nintendo Switch controllers guide with its superb arcade stick – a prime choice if you’re into downloading and playing the veritable wealth of fighting games available on the Nintendo eShop, from compilations like the Capcom Fighting Collection to SNK cult classics like Garou: Mark of the Wolves. It’s not just one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, though, as it also features in our guide to the best fight sticks in 2023.

At $90 / £82, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick certainly is the priciest bit of kit on our list, but complements Nintendo’s console well thanks to its gorgeous retro finish and 8BitDo’s ever-reliable build quality. As well as fighting games, then, it’s similarly wonderful for playing the litany of retro titles available via Nintendo Switch Online.

The 8BitDo arcade stick also puts forward high-quality buttons, button mapping and multi-profile support, and even wireless connectivity. You won’t be bogged down by wires thanks to the stick’s Bluetooth support, which also makes it work wonders in both docked and portable modes.

Best Nintendo Switch controllers - frequently asked questions

What controller is best for Nintendo Switch? The top spot is very closely contested by the 8BitDo Ultimate and the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller. While the Pro Controller sports best-in-class battery life and amiibo support, we think the 8BitDo Ultimate just edges out thanks to its high build quality, better feeling buttons and triggers and extras like mappable button profiles and an included charging dock.

Is the Pro Controller better than the Joy-Cons? Overall, yes. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has much better build quality, and is more comfortable to use for docked play on TV. The Joy-Con controllers certainly have their place – namely being great for local multiplayer sessions – but for single player gaming sessions the Pro Controller is tough to beat.