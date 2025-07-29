Razer has revealed a new line of BlackShark V3 Pro headsets

There are dedicated versions for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

It's part of the brand's wider push into the console space

Gaming hardware brand Razer has unveiled the new Razer BlackShark V3 Pro line, with dedicated options for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers.

A successor to the already excellent Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, a hugely popular headset that we awarded four and a half out of five stars in our review, the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro introduces hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) for the first time in a BlackShark headset.

It features four microphones to detect and help filter out background noise, plus comfortable memory foam ear cups to provide an ideal fit.

It's also the first Razer headset to benefit from the brand's new Gen-2 HyperSpeed Wireless technology, reducing audio latency as low as a claimed 10 milliseconds. That, according to Razer, puts it well ahead of the competition and makes it an ideal choice for professional gamers.

In addition to a slightly revised overall design, there have been substantial changes under the hood. The headset now has Gen-2 Triforce 50mm drivers with bio-cellulose diaphragms, completely redesigned for more precise audio and spatial accuracy.

The microphone has also been upgraded, with a whopping 48kHz sample rate that puts it in competition with some of the best microphones for streaming right now.

The Razer BlackShark V3 Pro launches in three variants, each tailored to its distinct platforms. The PC version supports THX Spatial Audio, while the PlayStation variant is fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio. The Xbox options, then, are designed with Windows Sonic spatial sound in mind.

All three cost $249.99 / £249.99 each, and come in either Black or White colorways. While the Xbox and PC versions are available now, the PlayStation variant will hit shelves at a later date.

They release alongside the more affordable Razer BlackShark V3 and entry-level Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed. Both of these models also come in distinct PC, PlayStation, and Xbox flavors.

Razer goes all-in on the console space

(Image credit: Razer)

The launch of these new headsets represents something of a shift for the traditionally very PC-focused hardware brand, which is now aiming to become a major player in the console space.

"So I think in the past, we had really worked as very separate entities as far as PC and console were concerned," explains Razer senior product evangelist Paige Sander.

"We took a step back and realized that, as we have so much credibility and innovation in the PC space, why not take some of those iconic things, like BlackShark V2 Pro or like our mouse click switches, and bring them to our console products?"

In the end, "it's about bringing those innovations to console gamers so that they get the same level of performance and esports-focused features", though Sander admits that there are some special considerations when designing a console product.

"The most important thing is making sure that it's really optimized for the platform that it's built for. That's why we do driver tuning specifically on the platforms, to make sure that the audio is really dialed in," she says. "Also, things like the 3.5mm jack. We know that many console gamers like to plug headsets directly into their controllers, so we made sure that that feature was present."

Razer is also carefully considering feedback from pro players, a formula that has proven successful for its PC products.

"We also worked specifically with pros in the console space 'Snip3down' on Xbox, 'Shotzzy' on PlayStation," Sander reveals.

"These are their preferred platforms when they're gaming, and so we made sure to work directly with them on the development of their FPS profiles, on some of the design elements like the subtle Xbox and PlayStation stitching that you'll see on our headsets."

According to market research firm Circana, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is currently the most popular PC gaming headset in the US.

Will Razer find similar success in the console market? Only time will tell, but I'm certainly looking forward to taking these new models for a spin.