Skullcandy has announced the first-ever gaming headset to feature its patented Crusher multi-sensory bass technology

The Crusher PLYR 720 is made for multiplatform gaming

It's available right now for $259.99

Skullcandy has unveiled the Crusher PLYR 720, its first multiplatform gaming headset, and it's available right now.

The Crusher PLYR 720 is the first-ever gaming headset to feature the company's patented Crusher multi-sensory bass technology and an open-back design, which is intended for a more immersive experience.

Alongside the multi-sensory bass, the headset will also offer THX Spatial Audio for console and mobile gamers, open-back acoustics, audio control via the Skull-HQ app, and advanced positional tuning for a "realistic, expansive soundstage," which results in a heightened level of hearing and sensation for gamers.

"This isn’t just immersive - it’s 4D gaming," said Justin Regan, vice president of marketing at Skullcandy. "This is a winning combination of features, advanced app customization, and crisp audio."

The headset's bass drivers fire sound directly into the user's ears - not just around them like other haptic headphones on the market - which delivers a "more natural, visceral sound you can truly feel."

"Crusher PLYR 720 users become immersed in a more realistic game experience with THX Spatial Audio," said Mike Henein, director of product development, THX Ltd. "THX Spatial Audio brings the precision and pinpoint accuracy of advanced audio positioning that allows gamers to more accurately locate sneaking enemies, avoid whizzing bullets, and gain early detection of nearby threats.

"Plus, the thrill of hearing the immersive environment also elevates emotional realism. Stay mentally sharp, survive longer, and improve your score with Crusher PLYR 720 by toggling on THX Spatial Audio."

Skullcandy's new headset also features a Clear Voice Smart Mic, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and up to 48 hours of battery life.

The Crusher PLYR 720 comes in two models. The first is a wireless, multi-platform headset for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, plus wired Xbox support. The other is specifically designed for Xbox, which offers wireless play on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile.

Nintendo Switch 2 support hasn't been confirmed officially yet, but we're hopefuly it'll work with the new console right out of the box too.

Both models are now available exclusively at Skullcandy and Amazon for $259.99.