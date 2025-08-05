A new overview trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World has been released

The trailer offers a new look at Switch 2 enhancements, new stages, Mouth Mode Transformations, and more

A new boss rush challenge called The Ultimate Cup Z EX has also been revealed

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World ahead of the game's release later this month.

The Switch 2 version was first revealed during the console's reveal, which confirmed enhancements, additional features, and the announcement of the Star-Crossed World downloadable content (DLC)

In this new trailer, we got a fresh look at brand new Starry Stages, which will be added alongside the story DLC. After a meteor crashed into the Forgotten Land, aspects of the world and familiar locations have been altered, creating new paths and areas to discover.

During the Switch 2 Edition reveal, the first look at Spring Mouth was shared, but the latest trailer has also confirmed that two additional Mouth Mode Transformations will also be featured: Gear Mouth and Sign Mouth.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With Gear Mouth, players can latch onto walls and roll vertically. Sign Mouth allows players to slide along slopes, jump in the air to reach things, and execute a spin attack on enemies, while Spring Mouth lets Kirby "Smash Down" on enemies.

New activities are also on the way. Players will be able to collect Starry Coins in each stage and spend them on the Gotcha Machine EX from Astronomer Waddle Deeto to unlock new figures.

A new challenge at the Colosseum called The Ultimate Cup Z EX will also be available, where players can "test your mettle and might in an even tougher boss rush".

The Switch 2 Edition also arrives with all-new improvements, including improved graphics and faster frame rates for both the base game and the DLC.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World launches on August 28.

Players who already own Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch can purchase a digital upgrade pack to access Star-Crossed World and the new enhancements on Switch 2.