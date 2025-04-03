Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives - release schedule for confirmed games including The Duskbloods and Mario Kart World

What's the next Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive planned for 2025? (Image credit: Nintendo) The next Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive planned for a 2025 release is Mario Kart World, which launches alongside the console on June 5. In addition, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Survival Kids will also be available on launch day as well. To make sure you're set up and ready for the new Mario Kart, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order page.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives include a brand new Mario Kart game, as well as a very Bloodborne-esque multiplayer game called The Duskbloods developed by FromSoftware. There are new versions of older Switch games too, that make use of the Switch 2's new chat and camera features.

In terms of upcoming games and Switch 2 launch games the next couple of months are absolutely stacked with Nintendo Switch 2 games. Some are exclusives like Kirby Air Riders, while others are new versions of old games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. One thing's for sure, there will likely be some new contenders for our best Nintendo Switch games list by the end of the year.

Here are the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives to look forward to in 2025 and beyond. We'll only be covering games that have been officially confirmed for release, many of which already have solid release dates locked in. In terms of what games we've chosen to include here, these are either only coming to Nintendo Switch 2, new versions of Nintendo Switch games, or Nintendo Switch 2 versions of upcoming games. We'll indicate where each game sits with regard to these release platforms as we go.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives

There are currently quite a few Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives planned and confirmed for future release on the upcoming console. We've listed them below, alongside their release dates where available.

Mario Kart World - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Survival Kids - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Donkey Kong Bananza - July 17, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

July 17, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Drag x Drive - Summer 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

Summer 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Kirby Air Riders - TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) The Duskbloods - TBC 2026 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive)

TBC 2026 (Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive) Civilization 7 - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Breath of the Wild - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Tears of the Kingdom - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Tamagotchi Plaza - June 27, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 27, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Shadow Labyrinth - July 18, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

July 18, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Super Mario Party Jamboree - July 24, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

July 24, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Kirby and the Forgotten Land - August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

The Duskbloods - TBC 2026 New blood

Let's kick off this list of Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives with perhaps the most surprising reveal of the latest Nintendo Direct. The Duskbloods is a brand new game from Bloodborne and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware. It's a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and it'll launch sometime in 2026. Beyond that, we don't know too much about it, other than it. being described as a PvPvE multiplayer game. Whether this will be similar to how things work in Elden Ring, with players invading your game, or more akin to what Elden Ring: Nightreign is going for remains to be seen.

Mario Kart World - June 5, 2025 Off the beaten track

Next up is Mario Kart World, which looks set to evolve the tried and tested formula that we all love. This arrives June 5, 2025, alongside the Nintendo Switch console. The big change here is that you'll be able to explore a huge interconnected map, as you race between courses, and explore off the beaten track. Up to 24 players can battle it out in each race, and there looks to be a lot more characters to choose from this time around. Mario Kart World will only be available for Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - June 5, 2025 Let's show you the ropes

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is another launch game, and one that'll help players get to know the new hardware. Part game, part tutorial, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will guide you through the console's new features, highlighting the mouse function, the magnetic Joy-Con attachments and more. Interestingly, this isn't free with the console, but it will be Nintendo Switch 2-only when it launches.

Survival Kids - June 5, 2025 Don't go it alone

Survival Kids is the third Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive that'll launch alongside the new console on June 5, 2025. This one is a revival of a 26 year old GameBoy title, adding in seamless co-op play across a series of desert islands. Alongside three others, you'll fish, gather materials, and cook as you explore and solve puzzles. Definitely a game that'll be fun to play with friends, using the new Chat button on Nintendo Switch 2.

Donkey Kong Banaza - July 17, 2025 Go bananas!

DK fans rejoice, there's finally a new Donkey Kong 3D platformer, and it looks absolutely beautiful. As Donkey Kong, you'll explore an underground world teeming with enemies to smash and secrets to unveil. Alongside new allies, Donkey Kong works to foil the plans of VoidCo, a mysterious new group that's got its eyes on the Golden Bananas that are buried in the ground. So far, it's looking like a great mix of Super Mario Odyssey, and the mine-cart mayhem of the best Donkey Kong games. We don't have long to wait either, as Donkey Kong: Bananza launches July 17, 2025 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

Drag x Drive - Summer 2025 A whole new ballgame

Drag x Drive is a 3v3 sports game that makes use of the new Joy-Con mouse function. By dragging Joy-Cons up and down a surface, you'll control the character's wheelchair. You can pull off tricks, throw the ball and score points, and even play against other players online. There's no solid release date for this one just yet, only a release window of Summer 2025. Drag x Drive will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - TBC 2025 Back to where it all began

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a third-person action game that serves as a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It all plays out in that classic Dynasty Warriors style, with the story set around the Imprisoning War that kicks off Link's journey to save Hyrule with the help of the Zonai. From the looks of things, we'll be able to fight as Princess Zelda against large groups of Ganon's army. There's other playable characters too, like the masked champions from Tears of the Kingdom. This one doesn't have a release date yet, only that it'll launch sometime in 2025, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

Kirby Air Riders - TBC 2025 The sequel to a GameCube hidden gem

Kirby Air Riders, a brand new title originated from the Nintendo GameCube classic racing-action game Kirby Air Ride, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year – directed by Masahiro Sakurai. We don't know much about it yet, though it'll be a flying racing game starring Kirby and his pals for sure. The original featured items that transformed Kirby, giving him abilities like Link's sword. Hopefully this mechanic returns when the game launches some time in 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives - new versions of Switch games

In addition to the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives listed above, there's also Switch 2 versions of existing and upcoming Switch games to contend with. Here are the games being upgraded and receiving separate Switch 2 editions:

Civilization 7 - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Breath of the Wild - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Tears of the Kingdom - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Tamagotchi Plaza - June 27, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

June 27, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Shadow Labyrinth - July 18, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

July 18, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Super Mario Party Jamboree - July 24, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

July 24, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Kirby and the Forgotten Land - August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

August 28, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) Pokémon Legends Z-A - TBC 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 edition)

Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives FAQ

Is The Duskbloods only on Nintendo Switch 2? The Duskbloods is only planned for Nintendo Switch 2 as things stand. This means that it's not likely to arrive on any other platforms, even Nintendo Switch. By the looks of things, this is a collaboration between FromSoftware and Nintendo, so you'll need to pick up the new console to play it in 2026.

Will all new Nintendo games be Switch 2 exclusive? While some new Nintendo games like Mario Kart World are indeed Nintendo Switch 2 only, there are still games coming to Nintendo Switch. Namely, Metroid Prime 4, and Pokémon Legends Z-A will release on both. This will likely continue for a while, until eventually, things will move to be Switch 2 only. Even with a new console launching soon, you'll likely be able to play new games on your old Switch for a while yet, though you will miss out on the bigger titles like Donkey Kong: Bananza, and The Duskbloods.

Will Pokemon Z-A be Switch 2 exclusive? Pokémon Legends Z-A is not a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. At launch, there will be separate versions for both Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. On the new console, it'll run at a better frame rate, and have improved visuals, but the game will be functionally the same on both devices.