Get ready, Tarnished! Elden Ring is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year
Split Fiction also announced as a Switch 2 launch title
- Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year
- FromSoftware made the announcement at the Switch 2 Direct today
- More games like Split Fiction and Hogwarts Legacy are also arriving as launch titles on June 5
FromSoftware's award-winning Elden Ring is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.
The announcement comes from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase today, where the company finally unveiled a full breakdown of the Switch 2 and confirmed a June 5, 2025 release date.
Alongside Elden Ring, we also received confirmation that a bunch of other games, including Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction, Hogwarts Legacy, and Street Fighter 6, will be coming to the console as a launch title, as well as Tony Hawk: Pro Skater 3 + 4 this summer.
We can expect even more from Nintendo this week as it's announced that it will be airing two Treehouse presentations this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.
You'll be able to tune in for the first broadcast on April 3 at 7AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.
