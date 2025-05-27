Recommended reading

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been spotted at retailers ahead of its June release - but the reported stock numbers aren't huge

News
By published

Only days to go

NVIDIA y Nintendo Switch
(Image credit: NVIDIA/Nintendo)
  • Nintendo Switch 2 consoles have been spotted in US stores ahead of release next month
  • An alleged Target employee shared a Reddit post showing 40 Switch 2 consoles in-store, but locked in a cage
  • The Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been spotted at US retailers days before its official release.

As reported by VGC, an alleged employee of Target shared a now-deleted Reddit post (via X/Twitter) showcasing numerous Switch 2 consoles in their packaging available in-store, albeit locked inside a cage so no one can get their hands on one.

The user claimed the store had received 40 consoles, 20 regular and 20 Mario Kart World bundles, confirming that the highly anticipated device is now being distributed to retailers across the US.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99, and $499.99 / £429.99 for the official Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game.

Multiple first-party games like Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition), and Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition) will also launch the same day, alongside a collection of third-party titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Split Fiction, Fortnite, and more.

UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live, but if you missed out on securing a pre-order and are struggling to find stock, GameStop and Best Buy have announced they will be restocking Switch 2 units in-store and online during the console's launch.

GameStop confirmed it will also be hosting a launch event, which begins in-store at 3 PM local time on June 4, allowing buyers to pick up a Switch 2 starting at 12 AM EST / 9 PM PST.

You might also like...

Demi Williams
Demi Williams

Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.