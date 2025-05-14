Best Buy will offer some Nintendo Switch 2 units in-store at midnight on launch day

Various games and accessories will also be available

Customers who attend also have the chance to obtain a collectible Nintendo item

Best Buy has revealed that it will have some Nintendo Switch 2 units, in addition to various games and accessories, available for customers to buy at midnight on launch day, June 5, 2025.

Most stores will be open from 12:01AM ET on the day, and you can check whether your local one is participating via the Best Buy website.

The shops will have limited stock of both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, which retail for $449.99 and $499.99, respectively.

This is on top of copies of some of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6 Year 1-2 Fighters Edition, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Available accessories include the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch 2 camera. Customers who attend also have a chance to receive a special collectible Nintendo item, but there's no word on what this could be quite yet.

In addition to being a nostalgic throwback to the midnight game and console launches of old, this could be a great opportunity to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day if you were not able to secure a pre-order.

