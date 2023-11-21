Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition announced with a December release date

CD Projekt Red has announced the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, a complete version that includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Set to arrive on December 5, the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available both digitally and physically for PS5 , Xbox Series X | S , and PC . However, the global community director for CD Projekt Red has confirmed (via NoisyPixel) that the PS5 and PC physical editions will come with a download code, while the Xbox version will be the only version to have a disk.

As mentioned, the complete edition of the game comes with Cyberpunk 2077, alongside every update released since its initial launch in 2020. This includes the free Update 2.0 which overhauled the game's systems and implemented brand-new features, like new dynamic skill trees, enhanced enemy and police AI, vehicle combat, and more.

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC!Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOBPCdTXFUNovember 21, 2023 See more

That also includes the massively successful Phantom Liberty expansion, which introduced brand-new story content, characters, and an entirely new district called Dogtown to explore.

The retail prices for the Ultimate Edition have yet to be confirmed, but we'll update this story as soon as CD Projekt Red lets us know.

In early October, CDPR revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 25 million copies since its 2020 launch, with Phantom Liberty clearing three million sales in its first week. CEO Adam Kiciński went on to confirm that the game's sales are up from the 18 million reported last April and 20 million in September. It's fair to say, then, that 2023 has seen something of a resurgence for Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to retail success.

However, despite the game's recent resurgence in popularity, the studio said that no matter how well the DLC sells, it will be the game's only expansion. CD Projekt's current focus is the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel - dubbed "Orion" - which is being made by the team of developers responsible for Phantom Liberty.

We don't know too much about the game just yet, as it's likely a good few years away. Interestingly, the developer has said that it hasn't decided if the sequel will be in first-person like the first game.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming deals guide if you're looking for games at a discount, along with our picks for the best Black Friday video game deals which feature some fantastic early offers.