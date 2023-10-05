Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 25million copies, is "selling far faster" than The Witcher 3 did

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 25 million copies since its 2020 launch, as Phantom Liberty officially clears three million in its first week.

During an investor presentation today (October 5), CEO Adam Kiciński announced the new milestone, revealing that the game's sales are up from the 18 million reported last April and 20 million in September (via VGC).

"The phenomenal Witcher 3 achieved a similar level in 4.5 years and here [in Cyberpunk’s case], a little bit over two years [since its release], so we are selling far faster than we were selling the Witcher game,” Kiciński said.

Chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz also shared that Phantom Liberty, launched on September 26, has already sold three million within its first week.

"To contextualise this, we estimated how many gamers now have the main game on PC or the new consoles - all the platforms that allow you to play it- and it’s 20 million," Nielubowicz explained.

"20 million players who either have the main game or have updated the old-gen version to the new-gen version. So, 15% of all the gamers within one week bought the expansion. This is a phenomenal result, and this is just the beginning – the sales keep on climbing."

Welcome to Night City!Current population: over 25 millionsArasaka stands no chance.Thank you all for your support! 💛 pic.twitter.com/clg6QrnneDOctober 5, 2023 See more

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020, it became the biggest PC launch of all time after selling eight million pre-order copies on both PC and console.

Of course, there was so much excitement surrounding the game - which had been in development for around nine years - that the game was able to do exceedingly well in sales.

Despite its rough launch, it even went on to sell up to 13 million copies before CD Projekt Red updated us on the 20 million sales milestone in September 2022, which followed the release of patch 1.6.

However, even though Phantom Liberty seems to be successful, the developer has confirmed that no matter how well the game sells, it will be the game's only expansion.

That's according to CD Projekt’s SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski, who said it was down to a "technological decision."

"The decision has actually been made,” Nowakowski said. “As we have announced a long time ago, we’re not going to make a second or third expansion. This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind."

Elsewhere, patch 2.01 has officially been rolled out, and it features a ton of fixes, improved performance surrounding the new Dogtown district, and REDmod support for Phantom Liberty.

