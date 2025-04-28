CD Projekt Red has said the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 will address issues that were present on last-gen consoles

Engineer Tim Green said texture pop-in on the PS4 and Xbox One versions has been improved for Switch 2

The game has seen many fixes over the years and the studio was "able to build on top of that already solid base" for Nintendo Switch 2

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature improvements from the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

If you played Cyberpunk 2077 when it launched on last-gen consoles in 2020, you'll remember that performance wasn't great. The best way to play the game at the time was either on a high-end PC or PS5 and Xbox Series X, but even then, there were still some issues.

Almost five years later, Cyberpunk 2077 is regarded as one of the best role-playing games (RPGs) you can play right now, and has seen massive improvements and even received a fantastic expansion called Phantom Liberty.

The studio recently confirmed that an Ultimate Edition of the game will soon be coming to the Switch 2, and in a recent interview with GameFile, CD Projekt Red engineer Tim Green discussed how a highly-intensive game will run on the handheld.

"We are currently targeting 1080p resolution in TV quality mode, TV performance mode, and handheld quality mode—and targeting 720p performance in handheld performance mode," Green said.

He also touched on the recent announcement that the game will also support Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), saying that the Switch 2 in docked mode will offer more power, but that Cyberpunk 2077 still utilizes the AI-upscaling tech "when players take it on the go".

When asked about the comparisons between the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Switch 2 versions, Green said the game has seen improvements.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a tremendous amount of ongoing love as we’ve continued to improve the game," Green said. "In bringing the Ultimate Edition to Nintendo Switch 2 we were able to build on top of that already solid base.

"Development still had challenges, of course, as any development process does, but we've been careful in picking trade-offs to not compromise the game's vision.

"We haven't had to fight with fitting into memory," he added, "And the speed of the data storage has helped alleviate some of those early streaming problems. This has allowed us to focus our attention on improving other things, and we’re very happy with the result."

GameFile confirmed in a follow-up that these comments were about texture pop-in issues in the PS4 and Xbox One versions, since the last-gen consoles struggled to load the game's high graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 the same day the console launches on June 5, 2025.

The Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.