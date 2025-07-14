IO Interactive is working to fix the performance issues in Hitman World of Assassination on Nintendo Switch 2

This was confirmed by franchise director Jonathan Lacaille

The updates are planned for the "summer"

Developer IO Interactive has confirmed that it's working on fixes for the performance issues in Hitman World of Assassination on Nintendo Switch 2.

This was revealed in a discussion between franchise director Jonathan Lacaille and VGC. “So for Hitman, the team is working on some of those performance issues right now, and they are addressing it over the summer,” Lacaille said.

Although he falls short of providing a specific date, the fact that the fixes are planned to come out "over the summer" suggests that we should start seeing them fairly soon.

I awarded the Nintendo Switch 2 port four out of five stars in my recent Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition review, praising the incredible level design and sheer amount of things to do.

It's a game that can keep you occupied for thousands of hours, though I did note some choppy performance at times. While handheld mode is acceptable, some levels struggle when the console is docked.

Hopefully upcoming updates will smooth things over, and help cement it as one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games to play right now.

Interestingly, Lacaille went on to discuss future IO Interactive projects on Nintendo Switch 2 - specifically the upcoming James Bond game 007 First Light.

He described the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hitman as “good learning for us to bring to First Light as well – so all of this will be learnings we bring to the next title.”

“We had [previously] brought Hitman as a cloud version on the first Switch, and now, the Switch 2 is a powerful device – powerful enough for us to bring First Light to it natively," he added.