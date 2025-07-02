There will be a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Shadow Labyrinth

The game will run at 4K 60fps on the Nintendo Switch 2

It's available to pre-order now

Upcoming strange Pac-Man game Shadow Labyrinth will run at 4K 60 frames per second (fps) on Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode thanks to a free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack.

This was revealed as part of the most recent trailer for the game, which gave us a decent look at the Nintendo Switch 2 version in action. It also presented some side-by-side footage showing the Nintendo Switch version too, which seems to be running at a noticeably lower frame rate and resolution.

Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game are up for pre-order via the eShop, where they both cost $29.99 / £24.99. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack is also available to pre-order and is completely free.

Shadow Labyrinth was first revealed at The Game Awards 2024, with a subsequent appearance in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. A darker take on Pac-Man, the game is a 2D metroidvania adventure in which the protagonist Swordsman No. 8 explores a sinister maze accompanied by the familiar yellow Puck.

It features plenty of combat and traversal, but also a few elements directly inspired by the classic arcade Pac-Man gameplay. It's set to launch on July 18 this year and is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S in addition to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

