Shadow Labyrinth will run at 4K 60fps on Nintendo Switch 2 thanks to a free upgrade
Wakka wakka
- There will be a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Shadow Labyrinth
- The game will run at 4K 60fps on the Nintendo Switch 2
- It's available to pre-order now
Upcoming strange Pac-Man game Shadow Labyrinth will run at 4K 60 frames per second (fps) on Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode thanks to a free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack.
This was revealed as part of the most recent trailer for the game, which gave us a decent look at the Nintendo Switch 2 version in action. It also presented some side-by-side footage showing the Nintendo Switch version too, which seems to be running at a noticeably lower frame rate and resolution.
Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game are up for pre-order via the eShop, where they both cost $29.99 / £24.99. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack is also available to pre-order and is completely free.
Shadow Labyrinth was first revealed at The Game Awards 2024, with a subsequent appearance in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. A darker take on Pac-Man, the game is a 2D metroidvania adventure in which the protagonist Swordsman No. 8 explores a sinister maze accompanied by the familiar yellow Puck.
It features plenty of combat and traversal, but also a few elements directly inspired by the classic arcade Pac-Man gameplay. It's set to launch on July 18 this year and is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S in addition to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
You might also like...
- I've replaced my Switch OLED with a Nintendo Switch 2 for two weeks now - here are the biggest improvements I’ve noticed in my time with the new console
- Donkey Kong Bananza offers a no-holds-barred open world that encourages you to go bananas
- I’ve clocked up more than 60 hours in Mario Kart World – here are my 3 top tips for getting first place
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.