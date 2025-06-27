I’m a highly competitive person, especially when it comes to Mario Kart World. I’ve been playing the Nintendo Switch 2 launch title since release day, and have already clocked up 60 hours in my efforts to out-speed friends, family members, and online rivals.

Recently, I hosted an eight-player Mario Kart World tournament with my colleagues and pals at Future Labs, and I haven’t let any of them forget that I won. I’ve also got a pretty solid online record, even though things can get pretty chaotic out there.

Anyway, there’s no question that Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2 is quite the departure from its predecessor, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and getting used to the feel of this new entry can take time. So, whether you’re not winning as much as before, or if you just want some tips to take your game up a gear, I’m here to share a few pointers that have helped me immensely.

1. Learn the intricacies of each course in Free Roam mode

You'll need multiple Switch 2's if you want more than four players to compete in a local tournament, race together on Multiplayer, Wireless Play, or LAN Play (Image credit: Nintendo)

Now, you might think that just racing non-stop in Race or Knockout mode will be enough to master each track, but I really think there’s value in practicing away from your rivals. You could head over to time trials to do this, but in my view, the most convenient, effective way to learn each course is in Free Roam.

This is a new mode that lets you traverse every track and all areas in between, totally unrestricted. And it’s here that I learned shortcuts like the super-speedy rail grind route at the beginning of Shy Guy Bazaar and the giant leap of faith at the end of the Great ? Block Ruins. You can rewind by holding down on the D-pad, which is really useful if you slip up slightly. And really, there’s no shame in it! Just keep trying until you nail each cut.

Learning how to rail grind and ride walls through the game’s various courses will be especially important as you take on more advanced players online or race against trickier Time Trials ghosts. Yep, there really are so many tracks where you’ll save a lot of time by taking the harder route – Acorn Heights and Wario Shipyard come to mind.

For reference, I found a lot of the gnarliest shortcuts by watching world record ghosts in Time Trials, so I’d advise you to do the same!

So, then, why would I recommend practicing in Free Roam rather than Time Trials? Well, in Free Roam, you can switch between courses seamlessly – simply by opening the map with the Y button. Lakitu won’t hoist you away if you’re driving backwards, and if you rewind, items you’ve used, like mushrooms, can be replenished. On Time Trials, once you use a mushroom, it’s gone – even when you rewind. Oh, and if you fall off the course, you’ll only be able to rewind to the point that Lakitu placed you back on track…not ideal when attempting challenging shortcuts!

What’s more, you might uncover a hidden ? Panel or Peach Medallion in your practice sessions, which can unlock new stickers for your vehicle. Pretty neat!

2. Don’t only focus on speed when selecting your character + kart combo

The Samsung S95F made Mario Kart World look better than I've ever seen it before (Image credit: Nintendo)

Right, so if you want to reach the highest speeds imaginable, there’s only one character that fits the bill – Bowser. King Koopa is in a tier of his own, coming in as the heaviest character in the game, and in turn, the one capable of zooming faster than the rest. But would I recommend focusing on blazing top speeds for multiplayer madness? Well, not really.

Although I love being Pianta (a heavy option), I actually spend most of my time playing as the extra-light Sidestepper – the crab featured in each photo. I use him in the Baby Blooper kart – a loadout with a pretty limited top speed, but a boatload of acceleration and a healthy portion of handling to boot. This has, for me, reaped the most rewards, especially online.

You see, Mario Kart World allows 24 racers to clash at once, which, as you can imagine, means absolute chaos. You’re gonna be smashed by everything from blue shells through to boomerangs and hammers. So, given you’re gonna get hit a bunch, the last thing you want is a character and kart combo that will take a while to build up speed, such as Bowser in the Reel Racer – a pairing with a ton of speed, but pitiful acceleration.

A high-acceleration build – like the one I use – will ensure you can get yourself moving back up the pack far quicker. And if you need to clutch up in Knockout or snatch first place in a Grand Prix, that’s gonna be a real difference-maker.

However, if you’re on Time Trials – where getting hit isn’t a concern – by all means, go crazy with that speed stat. You can build some devastatingly effective combinations with Bowser, of course, but also with racers like Wario, Cow, and Waluigi.

3. Don’t neglect coins!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So, you’ve weaved your way into first place, it’s the third lap, and you dive straight into an item box. You wait to find out what you’ve pulled, and…it’s a coin. Are you feeling disappointed? Well, maybe you shouldn’t be.

Coins are more important than you may believe. Each one you collect will increase your total speed, up until you reach the 20 coin maximum. The rate of speed increase (per coin) will vary depending on your character and kart combo, but in any case, it’s important to keep your reserve up, or you might just find rival racers overtaking you a little too easily.

Here’s another useful coin tip for you, and trust me, it’s game-changing. If you’re in first place and end up getting a coin as your item, don’t use it straight away. Because if you have a coin in your arsenal and dive into another item box, there’s a 0% chance that your next item will be a coin as well. That means you’re certain to pull a defensive item, such as a banana, green shell, or even a horn, which will likely help you protect that precious lead.

You may have already known this from playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it’s a tip well worth keeping in mind. Indeed, coins help you to unlock new karts and stickers too, so they’re without question a crucial part of the Mario Kart World experience.

There are a load more tips I could hand out, but that’s all I have time for right now. But do you have any tips you’d like to share? Or perhaps some questions about winning in Mario Kart World? Well, I’m all ears, so let me know your thoughts in the comments!