Contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2 part 1.

Wednesday season 2 has been split into two parts, meaning Netflix subscribers have only been able to watch the first four episodes so far unlike season 1 when we were able to binge all episodes at once.

Naturally, the first four episodes of the second season have left us on a huge cliffhanger after a big showdown at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. To cut a long story short; the patients have escaped, including Tyler, the dangerous Hyde from season 1.

Not only that, but he appeared to throw Wednesday out of a window, with a teaser clip suggesting she's now in a coma. Of course, they weren't going to kill off the lead, especially since Wednesday has been renewed for season 3.

Still, there's lots of questions and theories to ponder over and I've explored the five major ones below.

1. We'll find out if Tyler was a red herring

At first glance, it looked like Tyler did push Wednesday out of the window when he escaped Willow Hill. But some fans are convinced he's a red herring.

@Terrell8799 on X theorized: "Tyler did NOT push Wednesday idc to obvious! They didn't show it for a reason, watch it be revealed when they find him that it was someone else!!"

It is a solid theory, admittedly. With Miss Thornhill, Tyler's master, dead there's a chance he can get his autonomy back. So perhaps there's a redemption arc for Tyler in the works, or he's a terrible person who did indeed push Wednesday.

But if it wasn't him, then who?

2. We'll learn the identity of the mysterious woman

At the end of part 1, we saw Wednesday and Uncle Fester uncovering a secret underground part of the hospital. It has a dark secret too, as they learned about Long-Term Outcast Integration Study (LOIS).

Here, presumed dead Outcasts were experimented on and hidden away from society and among them is a quieter, mysterious woman who Wednesday seemed very keen on helping. But who is she?

There's two major theories here. One is that it's Ophelia Addams, Morticia's estranged sister who was sent away. She has been mentioned a lot by the family this season so, one way or another, I'm expecting her to show up.

Or it could be Tyler's mother, who was also a Hyde. We know she had been a patient there once, so it's possible they've kept her hidden away and lied about the fact she was dead.

3. We'll learn where the Avian has gone

The shocking mid-season ending unmasked 'The Avian' as Willow Hill executive assistant Judi Spannegel, the daughter of Willow Hill's former chief psychiatrist and Nevermore’s ex-science teacher. She was the one behind the twisted LOIS experiment.

During the ending scene amid all the Willow Hill chaos, Judi disappeared. Whether or not the patients killed her as revenge for what she did to them, or she managed to get away, is a mystery.

I have a feeling we'll be seeing more from her this season, even if it is just in flashbacks.

4. We'll find out if Enid actually does die

Wednesday has been plagued by visions of Enid dying, and worryingly, she is the one to blame. Throughout season 2 we've seen her doing her best to protect Enid because she cares about her (well, as much as Wednesday can care).

But her visions haven't always been completely clear, as she was unable to detect her stalker at the beginning of season 2, so fans can hope that Enid isn't actually going to die or that Wednesday can find a way to stop it from happening.

5. We'll learn the truth about Barry

Barry Dort is the successor to Nevermore's Larissa Weems, who died in season 1. But the new principal has been acting very suspiciously and fans are picking up on clues he's up to something.

First of all, he is hellbent on securing as much funding as possible to the point he's quite happy to manipulate students. Bianca Barclay, a siren, has already been blackmailed by Barry into using her song to convince people to listen to him.

Barry is particularly keen on targeting Morticia's mother, Hester, and the weird phone call we saw at the end of part 1 could suggest someone else is pulling the strings.