Wednesday season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix and, if you're like me, you've already binged the first eight episodes. It's hard not to after we've had a three year wait.

There's one problem though: Wednesday season 2 part 2 isn't out until September 3, so we've got a few weeks to wait for more episodes. Thankfully, one of the best streaming services is home to plenty of similar shows.

So, if you can't get enough of Wednesday's supernatural vibes and glorious Addams Family lore, here are four more TV shows that are similar. I think you're going to love them, and the critics agree as they're all rated over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dead Boy Detectives

Dead Boy Detectives | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Creator: Steve Yockey

Main cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon

It's a short watch admittedly, as Dead Boy Detectives was one of the nine unfairly canceled Netflix shows in 2024, but you should still watch it.

The series follows two teenage ghosts who work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clients. Despite being met with very positive reviews from critics, it didn't do enough to save itself from getting the chop.

But it's a very worthy binge watch and is perfect to tide you before we get more from Wednesday.

Lockwood & Co.

Lockwood & Co. | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Creator: Joe Cornish

Main cast: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati

Our senior entertainment reporter Tom Power called Lockwood & Co. "ghoulishly good fun" in his review and that's exactly why it's ideal for Wednesday fans.

While it won't be returning for a second season, the first one is very good indeed. The series is set in an alternative modern Britain faces a ghost epidemic where only children can see and fight the deadly spirits, and is led by a brilliant young cast.

It's perfect for those wanting a young adult horror with some fun scares.

Dandadan

DAN DA DAN | DUB TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 24

Creators: Yukinobu Tatsu (manga) and Fūga Yamashiro (anime)

Main cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka, Nana Mizuki

I don't watch a lot of anime, but it was hard for me to resist the pull of Dandadan's 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

While different from the above two recommendations, it's no less brilliant. The critically-acclaimed series follows series follows two teenagers with supernatural powers fighting yōkai (supernatural monsters) and aliens with help from multiple allies along the way.

Dandadan season 2 looks different, too, and there's an interesting reason why.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Main cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti

The scariest of the bunch is Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House. I recommend all of his Netflix shows, but this one is definitely the standout for me.

While it's only one season, it tells a complete story of a group of siblings who grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. As adults, they find themselves forced back together in the face of tragedy where they finally confront the ghosts of their past.

It's incredibly scary and a real masterpiece.