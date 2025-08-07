Already binged Wednesday season 2 part 1? Here are 4 more spooky Netflix shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
They're creepy and they're kooky
Wednesday season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix and, if you're like me, you've already binged the first eight episodes. It's hard not to after we've had a three year wait.
There's one problem though: Wednesday season 2 part 2 isn't out until September 3, so we've got a few weeks to wait for more episodes. Thankfully, one of the best streaming services is home to plenty of similar shows.
So, if you can't get enough of Wednesday's supernatural vibes and glorious Addams Family lore, here are four more TV shows that are similar. I think you're going to love them, and the critics agree as they're all rated over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Dead Boy Detectives
RT score: 92%
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 8
Creator: Steve Yockey
Main cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon
It's a short watch admittedly, as Dead Boy Detectives was one of the nine unfairly canceled Netflix shows in 2024, but you should still watch it.
The series follows two teenage ghosts who work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clients. Despite being met with very positive reviews from critics, it didn't do enough to save itself from getting the chop.
But it's a very worthy binge watch and is perfect to tide you before we get more from Wednesday.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lockwood & Co.
RT score: 94%
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 8
Creator: Joe Cornish
Main cast: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati
Our senior entertainment reporter Tom Power called Lockwood & Co. "ghoulishly good fun" in his review and that's exactly why it's ideal for Wednesday fans.
While it won't be returning for a second season, the first one is very good indeed. The series is set in an alternative modern Britain faces a ghost epidemic where only children can see and fight the deadly spirits, and is led by a brilliant young cast.
It's perfect for those wanting a young adult horror with some fun scares.
Dandadan
RT score: 100%
Seasons: 2
Episodes: 24
Creators: Yukinobu Tatsu (manga) and Fūga Yamashiro (anime)
Main cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka, Nana Mizuki
I don't watch a lot of anime, but it was hard for me to resist the pull of Dandadan's 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.
While different from the above two recommendations, it's no less brilliant. The critically-acclaimed series follows series follows two teenagers with supernatural powers fighting yōkai (supernatural monsters) and aliens with help from multiple allies along the way.
Dandadan season 2 looks different, too, and there's an interesting reason why.
The Haunting of Hill House
RT score: 93%
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 10
Creator: Mike Flanagan
Main cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti
The scariest of the bunch is Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House. I recommend all of his Netflix shows, but this one is definitely the standout for me.
While it's only one season, it tells a complete story of a group of siblings who grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. As adults, they find themselves forced back together in the face of tragedy where they finally confront the ghosts of their past.
It's incredibly scary and a real masterpiece.
You might also like
- With Wednesday season 2 out on Netflix today, how well do you remember season 1? Take our quiz
- Everything new on Netflix in August 2025: stream 49 movies and 31 TV shows, including Wednesday season 2 and more
- Wednesday season 3 is confirmed by Netflix and I’m thrilled this Tim Burton series isn’t dead in the ground
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.