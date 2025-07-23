Everything new on Netflix in August 2025: stream 49 movies and 31 TV shows, including Wednesday season 2 and more

Netflix never fails to let us down with its monthly additions of new movies and shows, and it's August schedule is no different. But there's one new show in particular that makes this month a rather exciting one.

After it shot to the top of the Netflix charts in 2022, comedy drama series Wednesday returns after a long three-year wait for a second season, with part one arriving August 6 and part two September 3. With the return of one of the nest Netflix shows just around the corner, we can't wait to see where Wednesday's journey will go next – but also Lady Gaga's cameo, which is what I'm most looking forward to.

As it is with every Netflix schedule, the first day of the month is packed with its usual slew of new movies. So, whether you're a big fan of crude comedies such as American Pie (1999) or sci-fi epics like Jurassic Park (1993), you're bound to find something new and exciting to add to your watchlist.

Everything new on Netflix in August 2025

Arriving on August 1

American Pie (movie)

American Pie 2 (movie)

Anaconda (movie)

Clueless (movie)

Dazed and Confused (movie)

The Departed (movie)

Despicable Me (movie)

Despicable Me 2 (movie)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (movie)

Fire Country season 2 (TV show)

Groundhog Day (movie)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (movie)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (movie)

Jurassic Park (movie)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (movie)

Jurassic Park III (movie)

Megamind (movie)

Minions (movie)

My Oxford Year (Netflix original movie)

Pawn Stars season 16 (TV show)

Perfect Match season 3 (Netflix original series)

Rush Hour (movie)

Rush Hour 2 (movie)

Rush Hour 3 (movie)

Thirteen (movie)

Weird Science (movie)

Wet Hot American Summer (movie)

Wyatt Earp (movie)



Arriving on August 2

Beyond the Bar (Netflix original series)



Arriving on August 5

Love Life seasons 1-2 (TV show)

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (Netflix original series)

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 6

Wednesday season 2 part 1 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on August 8

Stolen: Heist of the Century (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on August 10

Marry Me (movie)



Arriving on August 11

Outlander season 7 part 1 (TV show)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 12

Final Draft (Netflix original series)

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (Netflix original comedy)



Arriving on August 13

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Netflix original series)

Fixed (Netflix original movie)

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (Netflix original series)

Songs From the Hole (Netflix original documentary)

Young Millionaires (Netflix original series)



Arriving on August 14

In the Mud (Netflix original series)

Miss Governor season 1 part 2 (Netflix original series)

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage (Netflix original movie)

Quantum Leap seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 15

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Netflix original documentary)

Fatal Seduction season 2 (Netflix original series)

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Netflix original documentary)

Night Always Comes (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on August 16

The Fast and the Furious (movie)

2 Fast 2 Furious (movie)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (movie)

Fast Five (movie)

Fast & Furious 6 (movie)

Furious 7 (movie)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (movie)



Arriving on August 18

CoComelon Lane season 5 (Netflix original series)

Extant seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 19

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Netflix original series)

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 20

Fisk season 3 (TV show)

Rivers of Fate (Netflix original series)



Arriving on August 21

The 355 (movie)

Death Inc. season 3 (Netflix original series)

Fall for Me (Netflix original movie)

Gold Rush Gang (Netflix original movie)

Hostage (Netflix original series)

One Hit Wonder (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on August 22

Abandoned Man (Netflix original movie)

Long Story Short (Netflix original series)

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on August 27

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (Netflix original movie)

Her Mother's Killer season 2 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on August 28

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives (Netflix original series)

My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 (Netflix original series)

The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on August 29

Two Graves (Netflix original series)

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Netflix original documentary)