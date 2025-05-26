Everything new on Netflix in June 2025 – stream all episodes of Squid Game season 3 on June 27

It's a lot of pressure to be one of the reigning best streaming services, but that never phases Netflix. When it comes to the new Netflix titles for June 2025, there are many reasons to get excited, too.

Leading the charge is one of the best Netflix shows ever made – that being, Squid Game. All episodes of Squid Game season 3 come to Netflix on June 27, which not only marks the conclusion of the incredibly popular survival drama, but also means it's a shoo-in to be one of the most-watched shows of the month.

There are plenty of new Netflix movies up the streaming giant's sleeve as well. Indeed, it's packed a large number of classic horror movies into its line-up for the month, including The Birds (1963), and modern thrillers in Us (2019) and Barbarian (2022).

There's plenty more where that came from, so read on to see what else is launching on the platform between June 1 and June 30.

Everything new on Netflix in June 2025

Arriving on June 1

The American (movie)

Barbarian (movie)

Bee Movie (movie)

The Birds (movie)

The Blues Brothers (movie)

The Devil's Own (movie)

Dune (1984) (movie)

The Equalizer (movie)

Family Plot (movie)

Focus (movie)

Frenzy (movie)

The Great Outdoors (movie)

Hitchcock (movie)

Hop (movie)

The Legend of Zorro (movie)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (movie)

Neighbors (movie)

Now You See Me (movie)

Now You See Me 2 (movie)

The Nutty Professor (movie)

Pokémon The Series: XY (TV show)

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest (TV show)

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ (TV show)

Rear Window (movie)

The Theory of Everything (movie)

The Town (movie)

U-571 (movie)

Us (movie)

Vertigo (movie)



Arriving on June 3

Sara - Woman in the Shadows (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 4

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Criminal Code season 2 (Netflix original series)

Eva Lasting season 3 (Netflix original series)

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 5

Barracuda Queens season 2 (Netflix original series)

Ginny & Georgia season 3 (Netflix original series)

Tires season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 6

K.O. (Netflix original movie)

Mercy For None (Netflix original series)

TYLER PERRY'S STRAW (Netflix original movie)

The Survivors (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 7

Boys on the Side (movie)

Piece by Piece (movie)



Arriving on June 9

The Creature Cases chapter 5 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 10

Families Like Ours (Netflix original series)

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on June 11

Aniela (Netflix original series)

Cheers to Life (Netflix original movie)

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (Netflix original documentary)

Our Times (Netflix original movie)

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on June 12

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish season 2 (TV show)

FUBAR season 2 (Netflix original series)

Plane (movie)



Arriving on June 13

Kings of Jo'Burg season 3 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 14

Grey's Anatomy season 21 (TV show)



Arriving on June 16

The Last Witch Hunter (movie)



Arriving in June 17

Justin Willman: Magic Lover (Netflix original comedy)

Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 (Netflix original series)

Scandal seasons 1-7 (TV show)

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on June 18

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 (Netflix original series)

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico) season 4 (Netflix original series)

Somebody Feed Phil season 8 (Netflix original series)

YOLANTHE (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 19

The Waterfront (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 20

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix original series)

Olympo (Netflix original series)

Semi-Soeter (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on June 22

The Intern (movie)



Arriving on June 24

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen (Netflix original comedy)

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on June 25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on June 27

Pokémon Horizons season 2 - The Search for Laqua part 3 (Netflix original series)

Squid Game season 3 (Netflix original series)