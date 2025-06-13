Can't decide between Netflix and Prime Video? Here's which streaming service I'm keeping in June 2025

How is it already June when January lasted about three years? Well, somehow, we've made it to the halfway point of 2025 and the best streaming services are ramping up their offerings as we head into the summer season. With the rising cost of inflation kicking in pretty much everywhere, it's not always optimal to maintain subscriptions to Every. Single. Service.

Enter: streaming hopping. Lots of people are opting to snip 'n' save every month by pausing subscriptions based on what's available to watch.

That's why I've pored over the main streamers and what they're offering this upcoming month, to help you decide which ones to keep, and which ones to pause for June 2025. I'll be exploring why Netflix is rocking my watchlist and why its one-time biggest competitor Prime Video remains on hold.

Why I'm not canceling Netflix…. again

(Image credit: Netflix)

Look, I'm as shocked as anyone to discover that the staple streamer I always refer to as the one I keep just because, is offering up plenty of new morsels that I'm genuinely excited to watch. And that doesn't include all of the teasers that debuted at this year's Tudum event.

First up, out of everything coming to Netflix in June, let's take a peek at the library titles. If classic horror is your bag, you'll be pleased as punch as a trio of top-shelf Hitchcock titles are scheduled to arrive June 1. The Birds, Frenzy, Rear Window, and Vertigo are the perfect jumping-off point if you've always wanted to get into Hitch but didn't know where to start. I only saw Vertigo for the first time recently and can't believe how long it took me to see it! So don't be like me – watch it!

Elsewhere on the new front, we've got a bunch of shows I'm very excited for. One is arguably one of the best Netflix shows ever made: Squid Game. Every single episode of Squid Game season 3 drops on June 27, bringing to a close this hugely popular series that makes you realize that things could always be worse – we could be fighting for our lives playing schoolyard games. Since season one, this South Korean series has become one of the water cooler shows of the season, so make sure to catch up on the first two seasons.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm excited as heck for The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 that drops in its entirety on June 25. I am typically not the biggest fan of reality TV, but the first season of this took over my life for a few days back in 2023. I expect season 2 will do exactly the same.

If it's cosy you're after, then look no further: Ginny and Georgia season 3 arrives on June 5 followed by Greys Anatomy season 21 (I'm sorry, season 21??) on June 14. Sometimes you need those shows that are the streaming equivalent of a weighted blanket, and this duo fit the bill.

Speaking of cosy, a couple of recent horrors are set to arrive on June 1, so if you wanna dive into the world of Jordan Peele scope out Us. Ahead of Weapons, Zach Cregger's sophomore effort due to arrive in theaters this summer, catch up on his 2022 debut Barbarian. I recommend going in knowing nothing!

Why I'm leaving my Prime Video subscription paused… also, again

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Until Prime Video delivers a whammy of must-see movies or shows– like October 2021 when it dropped a quartet of Original horror movies – I'm keeping my subscription on pause. That's not to say it will last forever, with the streamer promising a raft of intriguing titles in the future, but for now it's feeling a bit like… everything good is fleeing!

Last month's new Kevin Bacon series recently received the axe after one season, which only dropped in May, and they also canceled the sprawling Robert Jordan adaptation The Wheels Of Time following a three season-run.

Here's hoping Prime Video pivots back soon, but until then, I'll be sticking with Netflix.