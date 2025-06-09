Prime Video added 50 new movies in June including three of my all-time favorites

Prime Video has bulked up its movie library this month, as 50 new movies have been added to one of the best streaming services. Among these are three of my favorite movies, which are streaming throughout June.

There's a fun mix here, including my all-time favorite Heath Ledger movie and a classic 60's movie, that also has its remake streaming on Prime Video too.

If none of these take your fancy, we've got plenty more recommendations. Check out the best Prime Video movies in June 2025 for an up-to-date list of movies you can stream right now.

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain 20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

Runtime: 134 minutes

Director: Ang Lee

Main cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris

I wouldn't consider myself to be a huge Western or romance fan, so Brokeback Mountain took me by surprise. I was blown away by Ang Lee's timeless romance movie the first time I saw it, and I love to revisit it when I need a good cry.

We all have those movies, don't we? Brokeback Mountain is based on the novel of the same name and follows two cowboys who fall in love. Throughout the movie we follow their complex, hidden relationship, especially as they both end up marrying women.

Ang Lee always hits the nail on the head. I also love Life of Pi, another Ang Lee film I highly recommend.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dead Man Walking

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Runtime: 122 minutes

Director: Tim Robbins

Main cast: Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Robert Prosky, Raymond J. Barry, R. Lee Ermey

You may have seen Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, but he's just as good behind the camera too.

Adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name, we follow the death row inmate Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn) as he gets closer to his execution date. Desperate, he enlists the help of Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon) for one last appeal.

I love the two leads and the dynamic between them, it's one of my go-to crime movies and maybe it'll become one of yours too.

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 70%

Length: 102 minutes

Director: Norman Jewison

Main cast: Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Paul Burke, Jack Weston

Interestingly, Prime Video has added both versions of this movie to their library this month – you can watch either (or both) the 1968 or the 1999 version.

There may be some debate about which is better, but for me, you can't beat the original. And if you're in the mood for a good heist movie, you'll definitely find it here.

This is arguably one of Steve McQueen's greatest performances and his chemistry with Faye Dunaway is simply brilliant.