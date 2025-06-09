Prime Video added 50 new movies in June including three of my all-time favorites
Don't miss these iconic movies
Prime Video has bulked up its movie library this month, as 50 new movies have been added to one of the best streaming services. Among these are three of my favorite movies, which are streaming throughout June.
There's a fun mix here, including my all-time favorite Heath Ledger movie and a classic 60's movie, that also has its remake streaming on Prime Video too.
If none of these take your fancy, we've got plenty more recommendations. Check out the best Prime Video movies in June 2025 for an up-to-date list of movies you can stream right now.
Brokeback Mountain
RT score: 88%
Runtime: 134 minutes
Director: Ang Lee
Main cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris
I wouldn't consider myself to be a huge Western or romance fan, so Brokeback Mountain took me by surprise. I was blown away by Ang Lee's timeless romance movie the first time I saw it, and I love to revisit it when I need a good cry.
We all have those movies, don't we? Brokeback Mountain is based on the novel of the same name and follows two cowboys who fall in love. Throughout the movie we follow their complex, hidden relationship, especially as they both end up marrying women.
Ang Lee always hits the nail on the head. I also love Life of Pi, another Ang Lee film I highly recommend.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dead Man Walking
RT score: 95%
Runtime: 122 minutes
Director: Tim Robbins
Main cast: Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Robert Prosky, Raymond J. Barry, R. Lee Ermey
You may have seen Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, but he's just as good behind the camera too.
Adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name, we follow the death row inmate Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn) as he gets closer to his execution date. Desperate, he enlists the help of Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon) for one last appeal.
I love the two leads and the dynamic between them, it's one of my go-to crime movies and maybe it'll become one of yours too.
The Thomas Crown Affair
RT score: 70%
Length: 102 minutes
Director: Norman Jewison
Main cast: Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Paul Burke, Jack Weston
Interestingly, Prime Video has added both versions of this movie to their library this month – you can watch either (or both) the 1968 or the 1999 version.
There may be some debate about which is better, but for me, you can't beat the original. And if you're in the mood for a good heist movie, you'll definitely find it here.
This is arguably one of Steve McQueen's greatest performances and his chemistry with Faye Dunaway is simply brilliant.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.