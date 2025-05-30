Everything new on Prime Video in June 2025 - catch Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and over 50 new movies
It's a hot goth summer
Recently, I've been very pleased with the content that Prime Video has been releasing, and a large majority of titles I've been streaming over the past few months have come from Prime Video's movie library.
Over the next few weeks, I'm looking forward to seeing what new Prime Video titles will be blessing our TV screens in June 2025, including Prime Video original shows and a whole new wave of movies. Nosferatu (2024) is the obvious standout, which I'll have to squeeze into our best Prime Video movies list.
Beyond Robert Eggers' latest gothic thriller, Prime Video is expanding each of its genre categories, adding cowboy drama Brokeback Mountain (2006), sport comedy Moneyball (2011), and sci-fi/ action Godzilla (2014), keeping up its reputation as one of the best streaming services.
It should be noted that, while the Prime Video Movie and TV Originals listed below are released worldwide, many of the third-party films and TV series that Amazon has licensed for June are only available in the US. So, it's best to bear this in mind before you read on.
Everything new on Prime Video in June 2025
Arriving on June 1
12 Angry Men (movie)
Annie (movie)
At First Sight (movie)
Bad Teacher (movie)
Benny & Joon (movie)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (movie)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (movie)
Billy Madison (movie)
Bloodsport (movie)
Brokeback Mountain (movie)
Capote (movie)
Chips (movie)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (movie)
Cowboys & Aliens (movie)
Daddy Day Care (movie)
Dead Man Walking (movie)
Fled (movie)
Godzilla (movie)
Guns of the Magnificent Seven (movie)
Half Baked (movie)
Happy Feet (movie)
Happy Feet Two (movie)
Heartbreakers (movie)
Letters From Iwo Jima (movie)
Life (movie)
Masters of the Universe (movie)
Midnight Cowboy (movie)
Mississippi Burning (movie)
Moneyball (movie)
Nanny McPhee (movie)
Oblivion (movie)
Platoon (movie)
Pixels (movie)
Red Corner (movie)
Return of the Seven (movie)
Rings (movie)
Road House (movie)
Ronin (movie)
Serenity (movie)
Stargate (movie)
Some Like It Hot (movie)
The Birdcage (movie)
The Brothers (movie)
The Greatest Showman (movie)
The Magnificent Seven (movie)
The Perfect Guy (movie)
The Thomas Crown Affair (movie)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (movie)
Twins (movie)
Valkyrie (movie)
White Chicks (movie)
Arriving on June 12
American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans (documentary)
Arriving on June 13
ROMCON: Who the F*** Is Jason Porter? (documentary)
Arriving on June 15
The Chosen: Last Supper season 5 (TV show)
Arriving on June 18
We Were Liars (movie)
Arriving on June 20
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (movie)
Arriving on June 21
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (documentary)
Arriving on June 23
Head Over Heels (TV show)
Arriving on June 25
Countdown (TV show)
Arriving on June 27
Infiltrada en el búnker (documentary)
Marry My Husband (movie)
Nosferatu (movie)
Arriving on June 29
Another Miss Oh season 1 (TV show)
Her Private Life season 1 (TV show)
Melting Me Softly season 1 (TV show)
Military Prosecutor Doberman season 1 (TV show)
Mouse season 1 (TV show)
The Heavenly Idol season 1 (TV show)
The Killer’s Shopping List season 1 (TV show)
Touch Your Heart season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on June 30
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (movie)
