Catch the magical movie-musical Wicked (2024), which is arriving on Prime Video on July 25.

Can you smell that? It's Prime Video's July 2025 schedule, of course. This month's list includes one of the platform's most exciting line-ups in recent months – and that mainly comes down to one movie in particular,Wicked (2024).

Though Wicked arrived on Peacock a few months back, its new home on a much larger streaming service means that more of you will be able to catch up on the biggest movie of 2024 before it's highly anticipated second installment is released this November. But it doesn't end there for Prime Video.

Coming to one of the best streaming services over the next few weeks is another roster of movies, from cinema staples like Blue Velvet (1986) to the best sports dramas such as Rocky (1976). Wether it's documentaries or TV shows, Prime Video has you covered with a fresh batch of new content.

Everything new on Prime Video in July 2025

Arriving on July 1

2 Fast 2 Furious (movie)

A Bridge Too Far (movie)

A Fish Called Wanda (movie)

Baby Boom (movie)

Back to School (movie)

Bandits (movie)

Blown Away (movie)

Blue Crush (movie)

Blue Velvet (movie)

Colors (movie)

Creed II (movie)

Death Warrant (movie)

Double Impact (movie)

Dressed to Kill (movie)

Duck Soup (movie)

Every Day (movie)

Fast & Furious 6 (movie)

Fast Five (movie)

Fiddler on the Roof (movie)

Gladiator (movie)

Hart's War (movie)

Hidden Figures (movie)

Hoodlum (movie)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (movie)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (movie)

Into the Blue (movie)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (movie)

It Came From Outer Space (movie)

K-PAX (movie)

Leaving Las Vegas (movie)

Licorice Pizza (movie)

Little Fockers (movie)

Little Man (movie)

Mad Max (movie)

Meet the Fockers (movie)

Meet the Parents (movie)

Mystic Pizza (movie)

No Country for Old Men (movie)

No Way Out (movie)

Only Lovers Left Alive (movie)

Paths of Glory (movie)

Rings (movie)

Robocop (movie)

Robocop (movie)

Robocop 2 (movie)

Robocop 3 (movie)

Rocky (movie)

Rocky Balboa (movie)

Rocky II (movie)

Rocky III (movie)

Rocky IV (movie)

Rocky V (movie)

Salt (movie)

Saving Private Ryan (movie)

Sherlock season 1

Shooter seasons 1–3

Teen Wolf (movie)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (movie)

The Addams Family (movie)

The Addams Family 2 (movie)

The Apartment (movie)

The Bone Collector (movie)

The Bounty Hunter (movie)

The Fast and the Furious (movie)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (movie)

The Funhouse (movie)

The Great Train Robbery (movie)

The Horse Soldiers (movie)

The House Bunny (movie)

The Hustle (movie)

The Informant! (movie)

The Perfect Storm (movie)

The Usual Suspects (movie)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (movie)

What's the Worst That Could Happen? (movie)

Windtalkers (movie)

Witness for the Prosecution (movie)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (movie)



Arriving on July 2

Heads of State (movie)



Arriving on July 4

Game Night (movie)



Arriving on July 8

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (documentary)



Arriving on July 9

Ballard (TV show)

Menem (TV show)



Arriving on July 11

Better Man (movie)

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (TV show)



Arriving on July 15

Uncharted (movie)



Arriving on July 16

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on July 17

Surf Girls: International season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on July 18

Follow (Juegos de Seducción) (movie)



Arriving on July 19

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (live event)

Sabotage (movie)



Arriving on July 21

Justice on Trial (TV show)



Arriving on July 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on July 25

Wicked (movie)



Arriving on July 30

War of the Worlds (movie)