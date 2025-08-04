Everything new on Prime Video in August 2025 – stream 56 new movies and 13 new TV shows, including The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and more
Catch new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and more
From new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 to the premiere of Amazon Originals like The Pickup (pictured above), Prime Video has a stacked list of new titles being added throughout the month.
August's lineup is slightly smaller then everything new on Prime Video in July, but there are notably more Amazon Originals to look out for, including two sporting docuseries Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues and Taurasi, the spy thriller Butterfly, the animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia and the romantic drama The Map That Leads to You.
As usual, these titles will be joined by a bumper crop of licensed movies from the Hollywood vaults, including 80s classics such as Raging Bull and Sixteen Candles, and various live sporting matches from the New York Yankees, WNBA, and more. Read on for the full list of everything new on one of the best streaming services.
Everything new on Prime Video in August 2025
Arriving August 1
30 Rock seasons 1–7 (2006) – TV show
A Guy Thing (2003) – movie
Big Fat Liar (2002) – movie
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Blow Out (1981) – movie
Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025) – TV show
Cape Fear (1991) – movie
Conan the Barbarian (1982) – TV show
Conan the Destroyer (1984) – TV show
Death Becomes Her (1992) – movie
Death Race (2008) – movie
Death Race (Unrated) (2008) – movie
Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite (1972) – movie
Hazlo como hombre (2017) – movie
Hercules (2014) – movie
Howard the Duck (1986) – movie
King Solomon's Mines (1985) – movie
Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022) – movie
Lone Survivor (2013) – movie
Love Actually (2003) – movie
Maid in Manhattan (2002) – movie
Mermaids (1990) – movie
Miami Vice (2006) – movie
Mr. Mom (1983) – movie
Navy SEALS (1990) – movie
Only the Brave (2017) – movie
Out of Time (2003) – movie
Over the Top (1987) – movie
Overboard (2018) – movie
Pulp Fiction (1994) – movie
Raging Bull (1980) – movie
Ranchlands season 1 (2019) – TV show
Red Dragon (2002) – movie
Sixteen Candles (1984) – movie
Sleepover (2004) – movie
Something New (2006) – movie
Stigmata (1999) – movie
The Alamo (2004) – movie
The Battle of Britain (1969) – movie
The Return of the Living Dead (1985) – movie
The Strangers (2008) – movie
Transformers (2007) – movie
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – movie
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – movie
Uptown Girls (2003) – movie
Walking Tall (2004) – movie
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007) – movie
Wrath of Man (2021) – movie
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) – movie
August 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) – movie
August 6
My Dead Boyfriend (2016) – movie
The Pickup (2025) – movie
The Summer I turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 (2025) – TV show
August 7
Taurasi (2025) – TV show
August 11
Father Stu (2022) – movie
August 13
Butterfly season 1 (2025) – TV show
Run the Tide (2016) – movie
Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 (2025) – TV show
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 (2025) – TV show
August 15
Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa season 2 (2025) – TV show
The Siege at Thorn High (2025) – movie
August 16
Creed (2015) – movie
August 18
Homefront (2013) – movie
August 20
Pocket Listing (2016) – movie
The Map That Leads to You (2025) – movie
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 (2025) – TV show
August 21
Thursday Night Football (2025) – TV show
August 22
The Intern (2015) – movie
Wolf Man (2025) – movie
August 25
Upload season 4 (2025) – TV show
August 27
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 (2025) – TV show
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (2025) – TV show
August 29
Last Breath (2025) – movie
August 30
Hannibal season 1–3 (2013) – TV show
You might also like
Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.