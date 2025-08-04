The Pickup is a new Amazon Original debuting on August 6.

From new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 to the premiere of Amazon Originals like The Pickup (pictured above), Prime Video has a stacked list of new titles being added throughout the month.

August's lineup is slightly smaller then everything new on Prime Video in July, but there are notably more Amazon Originals to look out for, including two sporting docuseries Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues and Taurasi, the spy thriller Butterfly, the animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia and the romantic drama The Map That Leads to You.

As usual, these titles will be joined by a bumper crop of licensed movies from the Hollywood vaults, including 80s classics such as Raging Bull and Sixteen Candles, and various live sporting matches from the New York Yankees, WNBA, and more. Read on for the full list of everything new on one of the best streaming services.

Everything new on Prime Video in August 2025

Arriving August 1

30 Rock seasons 1–7 (2006) – TV show

A Guy Thing (2003) – movie

Big Fat Liar (2002) – movie

Blow Out (1981) – movie

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025) – TV show

Cape Fear (1991) – movie

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – TV show

Conan the Destroyer (1984) – TV show

Death Becomes Her (1992) – movie

Death Race (2008) – movie

Death Race (Unrated) (2008) – movie

Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite (1972) – movie

Hazlo como hombre (2017) – movie

Hercules (2014) – movie

Howard the Duck (1986) – movie

King Solomon's Mines (1985) – movie

Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022) – movie

Lone Survivor (2013) – movie

Love Actually (2003) – movie

Maid in Manhattan (2002) – movie

Mermaids (1990) – movie

Miami Vice (2006) – movie

Mr. Mom (1983) – movie

Navy SEALS (1990) – movie

Only the Brave (2017) – movie

Out of Time (2003) – movie

Over the Top (1987) – movie

Overboard (2018) – movie

Pulp Fiction (1994) – movie

Raging Bull (1980) – movie

Ranchlands season 1 (2019) – TV show

Red Dragon (2002) – movie

Sixteen Candles (1984) – movie

Sleepover (2004) – movie

Something New (2006) – movie

Stigmata (1999) – movie

The Alamo (2004) – movie

The Battle of Britain (1969) – movie

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) – movie

The Strangers (2008) – movie

Transformers (2007) – movie

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – movie

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – movie

Uptown Girls (2003) – movie

Walking Tall (2004) – movie

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007) – movie

Wrath of Man (2021) – movie

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) – movie

August 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) – movie

August 6

My Dead Boyfriend (2016) – movie

The Pickup (2025) – movie

The Summer I turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 (2025) – TV show

August 7

Taurasi (2025) – TV show

August 11

Father Stu (2022) – movie

August 13

Butterfly season 1 (2025) – TV show

Run the Tide (2016) – movie

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 (2025) – TV show

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 (2025) – TV show

August 15

Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa season 2 (2025) – TV show

The Siege at Thorn High (2025) – movie

August 16

Creed (2015) – movie

August 18

Homefront (2013) – movie

August 20

Pocket Listing (2016) – movie

The Map That Leads to You (2025) – movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 (2025) – TV show

August 21

Thursday Night Football (2025) – TV show

August 22

The Intern (2015) – movie

Wolf Man (2025) – movie

August 25

Upload season 4 (2025) – TV show

August 27

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 (2025) – TV show

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (2025) – TV show

August 29

Last Breath (2025) – movie

August 30

Hannibal season 1–3 (2013) – TV show