The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: everything we know so far about the hit Prime Video show’s return

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: key information - Releasing on Prime Video in July

- Comprised of 11 episodes

- No official trailer, but a short teaser from filming

- Main cast to return

- Season 3 will be the show’s last

- Writer/showrunner Jenny Han has vision for more

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is officially coming to Prime Video in July, but it will also be the show’s last.

It should come as no surprise really considering the show is based off the book trilogy by showrunner Jenny Han. So, what's next for one of the best Prime Video shows?

Well, there’s plenty of story left to tell and one more dreamy summer in Cousins Beach to endure as the love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers plays out. That's one final season to unravel the love shared between the three of them, which so far has been tumultuous at best.

And it's up to one of the best streaming services to bring The Summer I Turned Pretty to our screens for the last time. We'll watch on as love, heartbreak, and the touching coming-of-age tale plays out over one final perfect summer. Here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 from release date, to cast, to plot and more.

A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

While The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was announced back in August 2023, the show has been officially confirmed to release on Prime Video in July.

That’s two years after season 2, but there’s a good reason. When the show was renewed, Prime Video added to their official Instagram post: “Season 3 was greenlit ahead of the strikes and production will not begin until after negotiations are resolved.”

Fortunately, Deadline revealed that filming commenced in May 2024 and just over a year later, we'll finally get to enjoy the show's final summer outing in July. Thanks to an update from Jenny Han during Amazon's Upfront presentation (as per Deadline), we also know that this season will be 11-episodes long, which in previous seasons has only been seven and eight respectively.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: has a trailer been released?

we’re officially rolling on #TheSummerITurnedPretty Season 3. 11 episodes coming your way. see you in Cousins in 2025 🫶 pic.twitter.com/uk7ewxvebrMay 14, 2024

We don’t have a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer just yet. For now, we have a teaser clip from filming back in May 2024. In just 11 seconds, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, is seen hitting a beach ball around with Steven, Conrad, Jeremiah and Rachel before saying, “See you summer 2025.” That's all we have for now, but we'll be sure to update you with a full trailer once we have one.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: confirmed cast

The main cast are set to return for one last summer (Image credit: Prime Video)

Thanks to the small teaser seen above, for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, we know that five of the main cast members will return. We'd also expect two more names to return, especially given flashbacks of previous seasons:

Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

One character definitely not returning is Aunt Julia. Notorious in season 2 for trying to sell the Fisher boys’ late mom’s beach house, Kyra Sedgwick, who played Julia, told People in June 2024, “I’m not in season 3. No, no, no. Spoiler alert.” As to whether Julia’s daughter, Skye, played by Elsie Fisher, will return is still unclear.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: story synopsis and rumors

Will Belly and Jeremiah's love last the course of season 3? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Full spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty seasons 1 & 2 to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for season 3.

As a trilogy, it’s not surprising to hear that The Summer I Turned Pretty is rumored to be based on the third and final book, We'll Always Have Summer, where Belly makes her final choice between Conrad and Jeremiah. Yes, the season 2 finale felt 'final', but it is never quite the case with Belly and the Fisher boys. Belly seemingly made her final choice picking Jeremiah and it all felt very definitive with Conrad dramatically returning the infinity necklace. But, there's always Susannah's final request for Belly to look out for Conrad which means they'll always have a bond.

There's certainly more to come for Belly and her rollercoaster ride of emotions in season 3. Speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit in 2024, the show’s writer Jenny Han said of Belly’s final summer: “I’ll tell you guys, season 3 is a lot. She goes through the ringer.”

While the love triangle is a major part of the show's plot, there's still Belly's coming-of-age story at its core, which is set to continue in season 3: “We’re just with her every step of the way and hopefully having empathy for her and empathy for ourselves in moments where we have acted less than perfectly. I think it’s hard to see characters really like go through it or make these big mistakes and say those things that they really regret.”

So, we know that season 2 ended with Belly and Jeremiah. But, if you take the plot of Han’s final book, there's plot twists and heartfelt moments that steer the tale into its final direction. Without giving too much away, in the book Belly and Jeremiah attend the same college together, Finch University, and their relationship is certainly not linear (but when has it ever been?).

If you've not read the book, we won't delve into the storyline too much in fear of ruining season 3, but there's one last thing to add. In the season 2 finale, Susannah is seen during a flashback writing letters before she passed away. This plays a pivotal part in Han's final book and that's all we'll say about that.

Of course, there's always potential to steer away from the books. Speaking to Us Weekly, Gavin Casalegno showed support for this bold move: “I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility. I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think Jenny writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction.”

(Image credit: Prime Video)

And something that doesn't happen in the books is Belly heading to Paris. But, Teen Vogue reported in October 2024 that Lola Tung had been "spotted by fans around Paris shooting varying scenes in train stations, as well as out on random streets around town." So, perhaps a swerve away from the books is in store. Though, at time of writing, no official plot has been revealed.

Meanwhile, we also have Steven and Taylor's relationship to enjoy, which again is not part of the books. Officially becoming a couple towards the end of season 2, their relationship has blossomed throughout the show and there's clearly more to explore for the show's other romantic pairing. Speaking to Deadline, Casalegno said: “I’m really excited to see what comes next for all of us in the show itself, especially for Jeremiah and Belly’s final moments in Season 2."

Will there be more seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is the show’s last, it's not necessarily the last we'll see of the characters, with scope to move in a different direction.

Speaking to Deadline in September 2023, Amazon and MGM Studios head of TV, Vernon Sanders hinted of more to come: "This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces."

And when asked what complementary pieces means, Sanders added: “I will say stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about a season 3, and she’s got a vision for more.”

It's no new endeavour for Jenny Han to expand on her much-loved books. She has, after all, released three Netflix movies based off of her To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. From these movies came spin-off TV show XO, Kitty, following the life of Lara Jean's younger sister.

Whether Han would take one of the characters in their own direction hasn't been confirmed, but knowing that she has more ideas would certainly prompt us to say, watch this space.

For more Prime Video TV-based coverage, read our guides on The Boys season 5, Mr and Mrs Smith season 2, The Rings of Power season 3, and Fallout season 2.